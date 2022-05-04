After starting his career in 1952 in club events, Brooks joined the Aston Martin team in 1954 and then rose to prominence by winning the 1955 Syracuse Grand Prix, a race not valid for the championship, while still studying to become a dentist.

The success at the wheel of the Connaught made him return to victory as an English driver in an English car after a wait of 31 years.

After a brief stint with a still struggling BRM, Brooks moved to Vanwall creating a team of British F1 superstars alongside Stirling Moss and Stuart Lewis-Evans.

After the second place obtained at the 1957 Monaco GP, won by Juan Manuel Fangio, Brooks was the protagonist of an accident at Le Mans while he was driving an Aston Martin. The British driver was lucky to survive and when he started the 1957 British GP with Vanwall he still had the after-effects of what happened. Precisely in that race Brooks, who was occupying the sixth position, was called to sell the car to Moss when the latter accused problems. Climbing into Brooks’ car, Moss achieved success.

Moss was number one at Vanwall (and Aston) and had the ability to always get the best materials unlike Brooks, but Tony always looked to the team’s interest and was quick to seize opportunities when Moss was hit. It runs rough.

Tony Brooks, Vanwall Photo by: Motorsport Images

In 1958, however, Moss managed to win the Belgian GP at Spa, at the Nurburgring and at Monza on the Ferrari home track. Moss achieved four wins and Vanwall took the Constructors ‘title, but in the drivers’ standings it was Mike Hawthorn who won with just one point ahead.

In 1959 Brooks moved to Ferrari becoming the undisputed leader in a team that also saw the presence of Phil Hill and rookie Dan Gurney. Two successes allowed him to enter the title fight against Jack Brabham and Stirling Moss.

The cancellation of the Belgian GP and the clutch problems suffered at the beginning of the Italian GP deprived him of the possibility of seizing two wins on two tracks where the power of the Ferrari engine would have made the difference. When he reached Sebring he still had a chance to win the world crown, but third place in the race forced him to finish second in the standings behind Brabham.

In the following years, success did not come easily, also because Brooks was not a fan of rear-engined cars, but outside of F1 he was one of the most complete endurance drivers in the world. He won both in Spa and the 1000 Km of the Nurburgring of 1957 with the Aston Martin DBR1, before importing to the Tourist Trophy of 1958 together with Stirling Moss.

He had unique qualities that allowed him to impose himself on really demanding circuits such as those of Spa and Nurburgring and his six victories and 10 podiums obtained in 38 starts prove it.

Stirling Moss stated that in a team with two cars he would choose Brook and Jim Clark as drivers for his team, thus confirming how quiet and calm Brooks was considered one of the best drivers ever to become world champions. The disappearance of the last winner of a 1950s GP marks the end of an era.