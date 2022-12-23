The central stage of the 2022 season was dominated by the porpoising controversy and the impact of a technical directive introduced by the FIA to try to solve the problem.
As well as imposing an aerodynamic wobble metric to limit bounce, the FIA has also tightened controls on flexible floors, following suspicions that teams have used some … Continue reading
#Tombazis #cheated #fund #room #tricks
The photo of Pelé with which his daughter responds to rumors of his supposed death
Kely Cristina Nascimentoone of Pelé's daughters, gave way to the rumors on social networks that said without much weight that...
Leave a Reply