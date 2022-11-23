At its meeting in Abu Dhabi, the F1 Commission fixed some points concerning the safety of Formula 1 single-seaters. One of the issues that emerged was that of visibility for drivers in the wet. The idea that has been discussed is to equip the cars with a removable splash guard kit to be used only and only when the weather forecast indicates a race that could be heavily affected by rain.

The Pirelli full wet Cinturato tires are capable of extracting 150 liters of water per second, creating a cloud that reduces visibility for the riders and makes safety on the track very uncertain, forcing the race direction not to start the GP or to interrupt it with the red flag until conditions improve.

George Russell with the Mercedes W13 in the Japanese GP in the rain: the visibility with the wall of water was zero Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The International Federation wants to go further, looking for solutions that can allow F1 to race safely in the rain, without reaching the farce of the 2021 Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps interrupted after a few laps behind the safety car which awarded half the points .

This is a problem that drags on over time and has never been resolved: in 1969 at the Geneva Motor Show, Pinanfarina presented a single-seater derived from the Ferrari 312 equipped with a V12 engine. It was the Sigma Gran Prix that introduced new safety requirements and among these it adopted shapes that would have prevented the formation of water clouds in case of wet weather.

Pininfarina Sigma: safe F1 concept car presented at the 1969 Geneva Motor Show

In 1986 Jean Pierre Jabouille, the French driver who had led Renault to its first victory in F1 with the turbo engine in the 1979 French GP (that of the challenge between Gilles Villeneuve and René Arnoux) had studied the mud flaps with our George Piola: here is the proposal that emerged after seeing the McLaren flow diverter from the previous year. The concept was very interesting for the time, but nothing came of it.

Here are the mud flaps proposed in 1986 by Jean Pierre Jabouille with ours George Piola Photo by: George Piola

Now a bit of a surprise it is back in the news: the FIA ​​is always very attentive to improving safety and the F1 Commission has brought back to the fore a topic that is deeply felt among drivers: visibility in the rain.

Nikolas Tombazis, FIA technical manager of the single-seater area, provided some more indications to Motorsport.com after the wet theme returned to the news.

“The mud flaps we believe will only be fitted a couple of times a year, maybe three. Just to be clear, we don’t want it to happen every time there will be a drop of rain, but we are concerned that the races on the calendar can be held regularly and episodes like the one in Spa in 2021 are not repeated, which in any case left deep scars”.

“It would have been ten times worse, I think, if we had gone all the way to Japan and had to pack up to go home if the GP hadn’t been held due to the typhoon. We have to protect ourselves from canceling a race given how many people watch F1 on TV and how many spectators buy tickets, and teams would travel the world to a blocked event – ​​that would be almost irresponsible. In those cases we have to protect ourselves from surprises and for what I’m saying the mudflaps could be seen in two or three races at the most, when you have to use the full wet tyres, not the intermediate tyres”.

Nikolas Tombazis, FIA technical delegate for the single-seater sector Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mudflaps will need to be removable but will they have an effect on the aerodynamics of the cars when fitted?

“We did a lot of CFD simulations because we want to make sure that the effect of these devices is relatively small on the overall dynamics. There’s still an influence, but it’s not big.”

“We are simulating rain droplets and studying how they generate splashes. What is more difficult to understand is the proportion of water that is evacuated from the rear diffuser compared to that of the tyres. Once we have all the data and a solution, we will build some prototypes and test them on some single-seaters to find validation from the track”.

What is your goal?

“I would expect to halve the effect of the sprays, for the same amount of water…”.

Will the mud flaps eventually be removed at a pit stop if the rain stops or conditions improve?

“No, no action to be done in a hurry. The assembly or removal of the mud flaps should be done when the race is stopped, before the start or after the red flag. And if conditions improve, the devices will remain on the car”.

Here is the Williams FW44 with full wet Pirelli Cinturato tyres Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

What is the implementation idea?

“We would like to be ready with a kit in the second half of next year’s season, which means in time for the races where there is more chance of heavy rain. But as it will be clear to everyone by now, it is a challenge that we must all overcome together and there are various aspects to take into account that must be addressed and resolved. We haven’t given ourselves a date, but I’d like us to be ready for the 2024 championship.”

And if they were to become irrelevant on aerodynamics, the mud flaps could also become fixed elements of future F1s…