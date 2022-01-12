The Modena City Council in its session on Thursday 13 January at 3 pm will confer honorary citizenship on Mauro Forghieri. The brilliant designer who has designed some of the most beautiful and winning Ferraris in Formula 1 Grand Prix and endurance races will receive recognition on the occasion of his 87th birthday.

Enzo Ferrari with Mauro Forghieri during a visit to Monza Photo by: David Phipps

“Furia”, as he had been nicknamed by Enzo Ferrari, due to his particularly passionate and fiery character, two years after joining the Cavallino, when he was just 27 years old he was placed by Drake at the head of the Gestione Sportiva, contributing, with his competence and his charisma, to the many successes of the Red.

In fact, starting from 1962, Mauro was the technical manager of the Racing Department, taking care of Formula 1 and Sport. The record of victories is simply impressive: 54 Grands Prix seasoned by four world riders (1964 with John Surtees, 1975 and 1977 with Niki Lauda and in 1979 with Jody Scheckter) and seven Constructors’ titles. The brightest era was certainly that of the 312T.

Mauro Forghieri with the 12-cylinder Lamborghini tested by Ayrton Senna on the McLaren Photo by: Franco Nugnes

At the end of the 1980s, Forghieri left Ferrari to join Lamborghini, giving life to the 12-cylinder that Ayrton Senna had defined as the most powerful engine he had ever driven and, subsequently, it was at Bugatti.