Understanding how to make tires work is one of the many keys to success in Formula 1. Tires are the only components that transmit forces between the ground and the car, and are therefore mainly responsible for its direction. Tire making is a real science, the complexity of which is reflected in the degree of sophistication of the machinery used by Pirelli for their development and made available to the teams. Knowing what the tire needs are also helps to understand how Red Bull has built its huge advantage over the competition.

The map of a tire

The objective of each team is to design a car that maximizes the horizontal forces transmitted to the ground, on which the accelerations achievable when cornering, traction and braking depend. The ground force is the result of the product of two quantities: the vertical thrust which compresses the rubber towards the ground – strongly linked to the aerodynamic load – e the friction coefficient. However, both parameters are not constant, but vary depending on the driving conditions.

For example, the aerodynamic load evolves based on the wing configuration, the height from the ground, the steering angle, the inclinations of the bottom with respect to the ground, the crossing of the car – yaw – and the rapidity with which the quantities just listed vary in time. To describe the levels of aerodynamic loads in various conditions, in the wind tunnel the teams build what is known as aerodynamic map. The same treatment is reserved for tires.

In fact, like the aerodynamic forces, the friction coefficient of the tire also varies during travel. Among the many parameters that influence its value are the carcass and rubber surface temperatures, the roughness of the asphalt and its temperature, pressure, camber angle – the inclination with respect to the vertical to the ground – the vertical thrust And the slip angle with respect to the direction of travel, which does not always coincide with the steering direction. The teams' objective is to build models to predict the evolution of the friction coefficient, studying how to control the various parameters to obtain maximum grip in the widest range of possible conditions.

Pirelli machinery

The complexity of the equipment that Pirelli uses for tire development gives an idea of ​​the amount of aspects to consider when studying the performance of a tyre. For example, they can be found inside the Pirelli headquarters in Milan machinery that extends up to three floors underground. These also rest on anti-seismic foundations to isolate them from the rest of the building, to prevent the vibrations of one test from contaminating the data of another test.

One of the main tests sees the tire rolling on top a flat walking belt, so as to replicate the contact imprint against flat asphalt. The tire is rotated by an actuator, which is also capable of regulating the thrust force against the surface, the camber angle and the slip angle. The versatility of the machinery is such that theoretically it would be possible to replicate the movement of the tire along a complete circuit. Various sensors monitor temperatures and other parameters, including the forces released in the contact patch, so as to reconstruct the evolution of the friction coefficient in various driving conditions.

The bench test on the flat belt, however, is limited by the speeds that can be reached. Not far away, however, it is possible to perform dei high-speed testing via a circular roller, capable of reaching 300 km/h in 30 seconds and with the possibility of going up to 500 km/h if necessary. An actuator exerts a thrust load against the roller that can reach 2000 kg, while the lateral force reaches 4000 kg. The same machine simulates the variation of the camber angle up to 6°, while the slip can reach an angle of 15°. The data collected during the on-site tests are shared with the teams, but the objective of the tests carried out by Pirelli is to verify the grip of the tires in the most demanding conditions and cannot take into account the characteristics of the individual cars. The teams thus have 8 hours a year available to spend at the Pirelli headquarters, making use of the equipment present to conduct the tests best suited to their needs.

Generate energy

Among the numerous parameters that influence the friction coefficient and performance of the tyre, temperature is one of the most important. Sliding on asphalt generates surface heat on the rubber, but what is of interest is what happens in the carcass, at the heart of the structure. In fact, during rolling and under the vertical thrust of the aerodynamic load, the rubber deforms repeatedly: the area in contact with the ground tends to compress, while at the highest point it relaxes. Thus there is a repeated cycle of deformations, which leads to the mutual rubbing of the internal materials, generating friction and therefore heat.

Heat is nothing other than energy and for this reason it is customary to say that those who are most skilled in heating rubber are those who are able to transfer the most vertical energy to it. The more intense the aerodynamic load, the greater the vertical thrust, the deformation and the internal heating of the tyre. With the current product, Whoever manages to put the most energy into the tire winsat the same time stabilizing the temperature and avoiding overheating.

The qualities to win

Using large camber angles helps maximize grip, as they compensate for the inclinations that the outer wheels acquire when cornering with the roll and movement of the suspension. However, a winning strategy to limit overheating is adopt reduced camber angles. In fact, a tire aligned with the ground ensures a larger contact surface, better distributing the deformations and the heat generated. It is no coincidence that blistering phenomena occur above all in the innermost wheels, those which travel at greater inclinations and for prolonged periods of time while driving. The matter is similar to toe-in, the angle of the wheels with respect to the direction of travel.

The exploitation of rubber is a question of compromise, using set-up parameters that maximize the friction coefficient – the grip – whilst avoiding causing unsustainable overheating. It thus happens that we witness very competitive teams on the flying lap, capable of exploiting the grip of the tire but unable to maintain the same performance in the race. The dynamics also indicates how quickly the tire warms up to temperature: pressures and aggressive camber angles help to maximize grip and generate heat, but with the side effect of uncontrolled overheating. Red Bull instead it is the example of a car that works with more sustainable settings, but which thanks to its aerodynamic qualities still manages to transfer sufficient energy into the tire and bring it to its optimal temperature without overheating it.