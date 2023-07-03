Pirelli, the choices for Belgium and Hungary

Pirelli today announced the choice of compounds for the Hungarian (July 21-23) and Belgian (July 28-30) Grands Prix. Softer compounds will be used at the Hungaroring compared to last year: like the hard P Zero White there will in fact be the C3such as P Zero Yellow medium la C4 and like P Zero Red soft la C5.

At Spa-Francorchamps, on the other hand, the same trio as in 2022 is maintained with C2 like P Zero White hard, C3 such as P Zero Yellow medium e C4 such as P Zero Red soft. The Belgian race will take place from 28 to 30 July.

Debut of the ATA

The Budapest appointment will see the debut of the Alternative Tire Allocation (ATA), the dry-weather tire management format during qualifying that should have been used for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, then canceled due to bad weather , and which will also be tested in the Italian Grand Prix next September. The ATA provides that in each of the three qualifying sessions it is mandatory to use only one type of compound: in Q1 the hard, in Q2 the medium and in Q3 the soft.

In this way, it will be possible to reduce the number of sets of dry-weather tires supplied by Pirelli to each single-seater to 11 (three Hard, four Medium and the same number of Softs), compared to 13 on traditional race weekends. The number of sets of wet tires remains unchanged: four sets of intermediates and three sets of extreme wet tires. Each driver will have a total of seven sets of tires available for qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday, of which at least one for each of the compounds required for the race, as usual for hard and medium. Of the remaining four sets available, one will be returned after PL1, one after PL2 and two after PL3.