The project to lower the temperatures of electric blankets from 70 ° C to 50 ° C for 2023 is undergoing a reassessment and will probably be abandoned. The move has long been planned as part of a further change for 2024, when the use of electric blankets will be totally abandoned as part of the sustainability of the championship.

The lowering of the temperature of the tire warmers, however, proved unpopular for the drivers and made headlines especially after the recent United States Grand Prix, the location where the first of two 2023 tire tests was held.

Red Bull World Champion Max Verstappen said bluntly that the choice would lead to “a lot of accidents”, while McLaren’s Lando Norris said “everyone would go crash with your own car “.

In response to the comments of the pilots that emerged after the Austin test, Pirelli conducted an experiment during the test that went to Mexico. Here the tires were heated in the electric blankets to 70 ° C but only for two hours instead of the three hours at 50 degrees.

Apparently, Pirelli found that this approach would allow for lower energy consumption and at the same time allay the drivers’ concerns.

Wheels for the McLaren MCL36 fitted with Pirelli tires Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mario Isola then explained to Motorsport.com how there is still the desire to eliminate the tire warmers for 2024, underlining however the good things that have emerged in the last two tests.

“For 2024, the plan is still not to use tire warmers, while for next year, following our investigation, heating the tires to 70 ° C for two hours and not three hours will save more energy than a use of the electric blankets at 50 ° C for three hours “.

“This is the period in which the blanket consumes much more energy. It is a bit like the oven at home. When it is switched on there is a first phase in which it rises to the required temperature and then stabilizes.

“To keep the temperature at the desired level, you need to use energy. That’s the point.”

Isola presented Pirelli’s findings to the drivers during the periodic briefing held after the Mexico City GP and highlighted how the drivers agreed that they would prefer F1 to adopt the approach of heating the tires more intensively to a shorter period.

“For me it’s a reasonable solution,” Isola said. “As I said, it also saves more energy”.

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Now we have to analyze all the data because clearly the test has been done [solo] last Friday and we didn’t have much time to study everything “.

“The rest of the plan is to find the five compounds that we want to homologate for 2023 and then bring the final version of the tires to Abu Dhabi for post-season testing so that the riders can test the definitive range of compounds.”

According to rumors, Pirelli presented its idea of ​​2023 compounds also to the FIA ​​and to the F1 organizer, receiving positive feedback on the new approach rather than on the lowering of the temperature of the tire warmers to 50 ° C.

Isola also suggested that the tire tests carried out in Austin and Mexico could be reintroduced at some events next year.

“What they call ‘race testing’ is an option for the future, especially next year when we will have 24 races and a second part of the season with many events abroad”.

“We know how stressed teams and staff are because they have to travel a lot, so if we have this option we will not force the teams to stay off-site for another 2-3 days for our tire tests.”