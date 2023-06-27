Tire challenge

In the golden world of Formula 1 there is one new battle that is looming on the horizon. She’s currently battling herself away from the limelight, but she may have a rather significant impact on the future of the premier category of motorsport. It’s about the tender called by the Circus to choose who will be the single tire supplier for the three-year period 2025-2027. Pirelli, which has been making tires for the Grand Prix without interruption since the 2011 season, was in fact challenged by the Japanese Bridgestone. The Japanese company had been active in the category from 1997 to 2010, also engaging in discussed challenges with other suppliers – Goodyear and Michelins – in the years when it was still allowed to have different tire manufacturers on the grid.

Michelin stays out

However, one of the great absentees from this dispute for entry into Formula 1 is precisely the French house, which had been great protagonist in the first half of the 2000s, until he conquered the world title in the 2005 and 2006 seasons alongside Renault and Fernando Alonso. Now though in Michelin they don’t want to hear about F1 and – indeed – the top management of the Clermont-Ferrand company were amazed by the fact that Bridgestone had decided to throw down the gauntlet to Pirelli. The position of the French – which may at first appear counterintuitive – is that an entry into F1 would harm the company’s image.

Image question

“If there is a tender from F1 we ​​obviously look into it very carefully – he told the site f1-insider.com Matthieu Bonardelboss of Michelin – but for us there are criteria that must be met. We have to be innovative. We use motorsport as a laboratory. We want to tell a story that fits the philosophy of the Michelin brand: to produce high-quality tyres, which last longer and which are sustainable. But in the announcement written by F1 there is only half a line on sustainability. Expectations in this sense are practically nil. We could burn the tires after the race and nobody would say anything.”.

Degradation no thanks

Continuing his pungent analysis, Bonardel increased the dose, attacking both Pirelli and Bridgestone in a not too veiled way: “The reality is that tires in F1 are used to create a difficult situation for the driver. He has to manage them and this gives a bad image of the tyre. We want the riders to be able to fight and be satisfied with whoever makes the tyres – added the Michelin manager – perhaps this does not interest Pirellibut for us it is essential. So as long as they have this philosophy, we’ll be out. In terms of philosophy, mentality and strategic objectives, Bridgestone is not very different from us. They are certainly closer to us than to Pirelli – concluded Bonardel – Therefore I would be surprised if Bridgestone wanted to create a lot of tire degradation just to get into F1“.