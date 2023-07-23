F1 TV times of Hungarian GP atHungaroring, eleventh race of the 2023 Formula 1 season. The World Cup is heading towards the summer break, with the Red Bull and Max Verstappen which are showing an embarrassing domain. Inevitably the focus is on the fight for second placeespecially in light of the excellent performance of the McLaren at Silverstone. The Woking team has thus entered the fight that sees the Ferrarithe Mercedes and theAston Martin.

In Hungary, there is a return of Daniel Ricciardo in place of Nyck De Vrieswhich was removed behind the wheel of the AlphaTauri.

F1 Timetable Hungarian GP F1 2023 Sky, Now and TV8

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday July 23, 2023 and is visible in direct on Sky come on TV8 and streamed on Now at 15.00.

Friday 21 July 2023 (FREE PRACTICES)

13.30-14.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

17.00-18.00: Free practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday 22nd July 2023 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

12.30-13.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

16.00-17.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and on TV8)

Sunday 23 July 2023 (RACE)

15.00 Race: (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and on TV8)

The Hungarian GP can also be viewed live on TV8

F1 GP Hungary 2023 at the Hungaroring

The Hungarian Grand Prix is ​​one of the stages of the Formula 1 world championship and takes place on the Hungaroring circuit, located near Budapest, the capital of Hungary. It was introduced to the Formula 1 calendar in 1986 and has since become one of the classic races in the championship.

Top view of the Hungaroring track in Hungary

The Hungaroring is known for being quite a circuit tortuouscharacterized by sharp curves and few overtaking opportunities. This makes the qualification particularly important, as starting in advanced positions can make a big difference during the race.

The length of the Hungarian track is approx 4.381 kilometres (about 2.722 miles), with the race covering a distance of 70 laps and 306.63 km. Lewis Hamilton holds the official record of the Hungaroring track. During the 2020 edition of the Grand Prix, he set a time of 1’16″627 in competition.

Max Verstappen won the Hungarian GP by recovering from 10th position on the starting grid

Furthermore, the British driver also scored the absolute track record with a time of 1’13″447 during the qualifications of the same edition. In 2022 in Hungary he triumphed Max Verstappenwho managed to recover from tenth position.

