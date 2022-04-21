The sale of tickets for the Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix of Italy 2022 scheduled at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from 9 to 11 September is officially open from today.

The traditional “red tide” of the fans will finally be able to fill the stands and the lawn of the fastest circuit of the Formula 1 World Championship with a full capacity.

The race will lead the way to the centenary celebrations of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, inaugurated in September 1922 and home to the second Italian Grand Prix.

The return of the public, with no capacity limits as before the pandemic, will bring back the warmth and color that made the Autodromo Nazionale Monza an icon of F1 in the world.

The show promises to be unmissable. The competitiveness between the teams from the first day of the season, thanks to the new single-seaters on the track, lit the hearts of the fans and showed the high level of competition not only between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen but also among the team mates themselves as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, in a continuous chase of emotions.

The growing interest in the Monza Grand Prix is ​​evidenced by the numerous booking requests that business customers and important players have already submitted to the Circuit, so as to reach a volume of about 40 thousand accesses already guaranteed and optioned by companies over the weekend of the GP.

Spectators can now purchase tickets on the official website www.monzanet.it by credit card, Satispay or online transfer MyBank, through the Vivaticket retailer on the website www.vivaticket.com, in 1,500 Italian and 11 foreign points of sale (including Dubai, Sydney, London and Singapore) and by telephone at the toll-free number 800-905450, with the assistance of an operator.

For after-sales assistance or to receive any information relating to the event, it is possible to contact the mail box.f1monza@vivaticket.com

Both single-day tickets (from Friday to Sunday) and weekend tickets to access the Circuit for three days are on sale, so as not to miss a single weekend emotion.

By May 31st, it is possible to take advantage of a discount on both grandstand and lawn season tickets. There are also reductions for children up to 11 years and for ACI members.

The members of the Automobile Club of Italy will in fact be able to purchase tickets with a dedicated discount in the affiliated delegations or on the website www.aci.it in the next few days.

The week of the Italian Grand Prix will be full of events on the track. Friday 9 September is dedicated to Free Practice, from 2pm to 3pm and from 5pm to 6pm.

Saturday, after the third Free Practice from 12 to 13, the starting grid is established with Qualifying from 16 to 17. Sunday is dedicated to the race, which starts at 15 and is preceded by the traditional show of the Frecce Tricolori.

The National Aerobatic Team will draw the Italian flag in the sky just before the traffic lights go out. The weekend will also be enriched by three support races. Spectators will therefore be able, with a single ticket, to watch all the different series on the track.

There will also be recreational activities with an entertainment program renewed in content that will allow fans to have fun beyond the track. The maxi screens installed along the track will allow a complete view of the action on the track and behind the scenes, thanks to the connections of the F1 TV correspondents, to those who watch the race from the stands and lawn areas of the Circuit.

The access procedures for fans with mobility difficulties, the disabled and their companions will be published on the website www.monzanet.it. The reception and assistance services will be managed, with the collaboration of the Circuit, by a social cooperative that supports the employment of employees who, for various reasons of hardship, find it difficult to meet the world of work.

Giuseppe Redaelli, President of Autodromo Nazionale Monza, explains: “The return of the traditional enthusiasm of fans from all over the world for the Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix of Italy is now a certainty thanks not only to the restoration of the full capacity of the stands and lawn but also and above all to the fantastic return to the podium of the Scuderia Ferrari “.

“The show on the track is ensured by the great competitiveness of the Teams which this season are offering continuous emotions to their fans. This year’s edition will remain in the hearts of fans also because we will celebrate the centenary of the construction of the Circuit and at the same time the 150 years of Pirelli which, as a novelty, is Title Sponsor of the Italian Grand Prix “.

“The weekend will therefore be exciting for the audience present on the circuit, but it will also be a great party for the whole territory, with a program full of entertainment even off the track”.

“It will be a significant sign of thanks also to the institutions and in particular to the Lombardy Region, always attentive and aware of the importance that the Circuit has for Brianza and for the economy of the entire region”.

Alessandra Zinno, General Manager of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza: “The Italian Grand Prix is ​​of special importance this year for several reasons. Italy will host two races of the F1 World Championship, the only country in the world together with the United States , thanks to the great work of ACI and the passion and willpower of its President, Angelo Sticchi Damiani “.

“The Monza race will then be an unmissable appointment for motorsport fans because it will take place exactly one hundred years after the first GP hosted by the Temple of Speed”.

“On this important anniversary, we will finally be able to welcome the public with full capacity so as to give back to the National Circuit and Monza what makes it unique for the whole season: the warmth of its Fans”.

“We are working hard to open other stands in the coming months, in addition to those already on sale from today, and collaborating with the Municipality of Monza and the mayor Dario Allevi, whom we thank in his representation, to receive the public in the best possible way”.

“Monza is thus ready to welcome the largest number of fans, and beyond, of the most attended editions of the Italian GP”.