The agreement between ACI SPORT and TicketOne for the management of ticket office and access control services for the Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled at the Monza and Imola circuits for the three-year period 2023-2025 was signed yesterday in Rome.

TicketOne, a subsidiary of CTS Eventim, confirms itself as the market leader for ticketing dedicated to major international sporting events. In fact, the Company is already a Ticketing Provider for motorsport, providing its technological services for the MotoGP and Superbike races held at the Mugello and Misano circuits. Added to these is the management of ticketing for numerous major international sporting events that take place in Italy and in the rest of Europe, all in collaboration with the parent company CTS Eventim.

Stefano Lionetti, CEO of TicketOne said: “We are thrilled to be alongside ACI Sport for the Formula 1 GPs taking place in Italy, two of the most spectacular and followed events of what remains one of the most followed sports in worldwide. This new important partnership confirms the renewed trust in our Company for the management of major events with the latest technology for ticketing and entrances”.

“Moreover, TicketOne will place an innovative technological ecosystem at the service of ACI SPORT by developing, in synergy with its partner, communication and marketing initiatives for the benefit of Formula 1 fans in order to be able to fully experience the Grand Prix”, he added. .