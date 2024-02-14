A change of look, a change of concept and many new features along the car body. On Wednesday morning, Mercedes unveiled the W15, the single-seater that definitively distances itself from the old zero pod philosophy, continuing the development process that already began last season with the package introduced in Monaco.

The front wing and the nose have been revised with interesting solutions, while the bellies present numerous changes, in particular for the entrance of the radiator outlets, with a shape that differs significantly from that seen on the other single-seaters. Among the objectives mentioned are those of creating a car with less resistance to progress, also improving efficiency with open DRS, but also better performance when cornering. To achieve this, Mercedes also worked on the chassis and gearbox, and also worked on the rear suspension by switching to the push rod scheme.

Under the bonnet the Star Power Unit continues to beat, largely unchanged compared to the past given the freezing of the units decided a few years ago. The only modifications allowed are those related to reliability and software, where interventions can still be made to find a better set-up and maximize the potential of the engine.

George Russell, Mercedes W15 Photo by: Mercedes AMG

“We have worked closely with our colleagues at Brackley. We each have our own piece of the puzzle that we are responsible for. We are always looking at how to maximize our part, but also how to work together to create the strongest package possible Despite the approval of the Power Unit, we can still find better performance,” explained Hywel Thomas, CEO of HPP.

This can happen through better integration of the Power Unit with the chassis and gearbox, one of the points seen on the W15 to also modify the driving position, one of the aspects often criticized by Lewis Hamilton.

“We are focused on providing the best performing product, but also the most reliable one possible. This year reliability is probably even more important than in 2023,” added Thomas, underlining how the number of races will increase this year.

The reliability issue represents a theme on which the manufacturers wanted to focus because, if it is true that the possibility of using four Power Units for each season has also been confirmed for 2024 and 2025, on the other hand a calendar with 24 races it represents a challenge not to be underestimated. Last year the total dropped to 22 Grands Prix due to the cancellation of the Imola round, while the world championship calendar that is about to start has two more, but with the same number of Power Units available.

Hywel Thomas, Mercedes AMG HPP Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Furthermore, each year the calendar features a greater number of events that require low downforce and lots of power from the Power Unit, putting further strain on the components under the bonnet.

“It's a pretty big challenge. We know that not finishing the races is detrimental to the awarding of points, so it's a fundamental aspect. The change in the regulations that allows us to still have four Power Units for the whole season is useful. But we know that, with the longest calendar in F1 history, our ability to create the most reliable and high-performance product possible will still be put to the test.”

The current generation of approved power units, including reduced test hours, has been designed to allow manufacturers to look to 2026. It is a challenge that HPP is already working on in perspective, given that the regulation has now already been defined by time.

“Having a rulebook that has attracted new manufacturers and has clear real-world relevance is excellent. It's a chance to showcase our talent, our innovative approaches and the possibilities that the sport can offer. It's fantastic and people go walking around with a smile on his face when he tackles this project”, added the head of the Mercedes engine division.

