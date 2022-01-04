Budget cap, second year. After the introduction in 2021 of the regulation that imposes a spending limit on Formula 1 teams, the teams are gaining important experiences also in relation to this particular financial problem.

Last year, the limit set by the FIA ​​financial regulations imposed a maximum expenditure of 145 million dollars, a margin that has dropped to 140 million by 2022. However, navigating the 49 pages of the ‘financial regulations’ approved by the International Federation is a wholly exercise. ‘anything but simple, even for the same insiders.

The first fact that emerges is that the budget available to the teams for 2022 is not that far from last season.

The 140 million dollars are the maximum expenditure value referring to a calendar consisting of 21 Grand Prix, and for each additional race weekend an extra 1.2 million is foreseen.

Considering the 2022 calendar, 2.4 million are added, plus another 1.8 million expected as extras for the six qualifying sprints. The 2022 regulation provides for an additional budget of $ 300,000 (per car) for each weekend with the SQ format, hence the total of $ 1.8 million.

On weekends where Saturday’s qualifying heats are scheduled, teams will be able to deduct $ 100,000 if one of their cars is damaged due to accidents during the sprint qualifying. A small insurance, but still a recognition for the risks that a team runs during a match that was not foreseen when the regulations were drawn up.