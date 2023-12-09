Is James Allison’s prophecy coming true? In an article we published on Motorsport.com on 19 October, the Mercedes technical director explained that “…it will be important to start the 2024 season on the right foot, even more than usual, because with the new 2026 regulation upon us, we are talking of a new car that will have to be designed during 2025. It is very likely that the 2025 F1 cars will have to be close cousins ​​of the 2024 ones. And, therefore, it will be doubly important to have a competitive vehicle available next year, if we want to compete good championships waiting for 2026”.

After the FIA ​​World Council meeting in Baku approved the rule that prohibits F1 teams from carrying out CFD studies and wind tunnel research on 2026 single-seaters before 1 January 2025, it will be clear that the budget for research and development of the cars that will have to race in the last year of the current regulation will be diverted to the following year’s cars.

The postponement was probably decided because there is still no technical regulation for 2026, on the chassis and aerodynamics side, which has already been approved, because it is still being defined (the idea is to have smaller and less heavy single-seaters to have greater efficiency), but there is no doubt that the decision will have very important side effects.

If the actual design work is compressed into 2025 alone, it will be clear that the technicians will try to spend all available resources to enter the new F1 with the most competitive means, leaving that year’s car to be a direct derivation of the 2024 model.

Photo by: McLaren McLaren technicians in the new wind tunnel in Woking

It is correct to say that it is not a new trend for recent F1: the regulation of ground effect cars had been postponed by a year in the COVID period (from 2021 to 2022) and the FIA, in agreement with the teams, had decided to lock down the design of new cars to 2021 with a measure similar to the one adopted in recent days.

The difference was that we had to emerge from a pandemic and the teams risked being blown up as they did not have the necessary financial resources to plan for the future due to the contraction in investments due precisely to COVID. In that very intricate situation, the action of the F1 promoter had been providential, having been able to manage the championship by looking for GPs that were COVID free, overcoming organisational, logistical and economic difficulties.

Now the scenario, fortunately, is completely different: the teams are healthy, F1 is experiencing a moment of great fame, but it must be careful not to lose this positive trail by consolidating the cycle of domination of Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Christian Horner made it clear that in 2024 there will be greater convergence at the top thanks to regulatory stability, adding that Red Bull will not be able to repeat the 2023 record of victories (21 races out of 22 on the calendar!), but the ambition will be to bring home the fourth drivers’ title with Max Verstappen, being able to count on a technical superiority that the Milton Keynes team will be able to transfer to next season.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images James Allison, Mercedes-AMG technical director

But if the scenario designed by Horner were to cross paths with Allison’s prediction, well then we would find ourselves in a position to be able to assign the next two world championships to the Dutch driver, recording, however, an inevitable decline in interest, while the engines will be warmed up for the 2026 single-seaters with the new power units that will have half the power provided by electricity.

Will F1 be able to afford cars that will essentially be the ones we will see next year? It becomes clear how important it will be not to make wrong choices in this winter phase, because the effects could be seen reverberating not on one, but on two championships.

Then don’t complain…