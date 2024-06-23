Has concluded Spanish Grand Prix and he has done it with one more victory Max Verstappenone of the most consistent drivers in the last 4 years, not for nothing is he the current three-time champion of the Formula 1. With his 61st victory, the Dutchman is also the leader of the Drivers’ World Cup and he is the one that keeps Red Bull alive in the Constructors’ category.

Unlike other seasons, now only Verstappen is the one who stands up for Red Bull and his teammate, Sergio Pérez, has not been able to find the rhythm and each race continues to drop in the standings. On the other hand, drivers like Lando Norris who has begun to take the measure of Verstappen is already second, as well as the Ferraris who are closer to the leader.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Driver Classification

Max Verstappen – Red Bull – 219 points Lando Norris – McLaren – 150 points Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 148 points Carlos Sainz – Ferrari – 116 points Sergio Pérez – Red Bull – 111 points Oscar Piastri – McLaren – 87 points George Russell – Mercedes – 81 points Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes – 70 points Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin – 41 points Yuki Tsunoda – RB – 19 points

On the other hand, the teams are also in the competition to find the best. This is defined in the Constructors Championship where Red Bull is the one that commands the classification but Ferrari is already approaching it, which is only behind by 60 points, this because only Verstappen has joined for the “Red Bull”, while Checo Pérez has stayed.

Constructors Championship

Red Bull Racing Honda Rbpt – 330 Ferrari-270 McLaren Mercedes – 237 Mercedes-151 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes – 58 Rb Honda Rbpt – 28 Alpine Renault – 8 Haas Ferrari – 7 Williams Mercedes – 2 Kick Sauber Ferrari – 0

The next Formula 1 event will be in Austria on June 30, where each of the positions in these classifications will be put into play again, plus there could be surprises on the track.