Vienna, Austria.- In the last hours Red Bull Racing became a whirlwind due to the supposed decision of dismiss to Christian Horner despite being acquitted of 'misconduct' with an employee of the team that participates in Formula One.

Horner-the oldest boss of the ten teams that participate in the highest division of motorsports-, was accused weeks before starting the season 2024so in Red Bull An internal investigation was launched.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

One day before the starting flag, the case of the Briton who will remain as boss of the Red Bulls was resolved despite the fact that a rumor arose that the team would fire Christian Horner before the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

As reported by the media F1-Insider.com, the energy drink company would remove Christian Horner from his position due to everything he has generated within the Austrian team.

However, this information was later denied by a Red Bull Racing spokesperson due to the full support that exists between the shares and members of Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner.

“As Christian (Horner) has said, he is grateful for the full support of shareholders and that remains the case,” the spokesperson told 'The Telegraaf' newspaper.

Formula One will have to wait several days to continue the 2024 season. The Australian Grand Prix, the third race of the year, will take place on Saturday, March 23 from the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.