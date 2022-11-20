The FIA ​​medal will be presented during the Formula 1 Grand Prix podium awards ceremony, so that drivers can keep it as a personal memento of their achievements.

Although the drivers receive podium trophies for the races they win, many of them are then retained by their teams depending on contractual arrangements. Often the pilots can have replicas made if they want the trophies for themselves.

The FIA ​​medal will be a “unique personal keepsake to commemorate the outstanding achievement” of winning the race, and is also intended to underscore the story that every Grand Prix winner will become a part of.

Medals returned to F1 in 2020, when they were awarded to the top three finishers of Saturday’s Sprint Races, along with crowns, in a throwback to the podium ceremonies of previous eras.

In 2009, former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone wanted to introduce a medal system to decide the world championship, awarding the top three finishers gold, silver and bronze medals.

He predicted that the championship would be awarded to whoever had the most gold medals instead of by a points system, saying whoever lost as a result would “have to try harder next year”.

But ultimately the idea of ​​this format was abandoned, despite Ecclestone’s efforts to try to bring it back into consideration for 2010.