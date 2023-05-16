Schools closed in Bologna and Ravenna

The 2021 and 2022 editions of the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix saw the riders start on wet tires and then switch to slicks during the race. Also in 2023 it is highly probable that teams and drivers will have to resort to blue and green band tires in the light of the forecast.

The latter are also improving over the weekend compared toRed Alert established in these hours in Emilia Romagna due to hydraulic and hydrogeological risk. In Bologna and Ravenna the schools are closed, in the capital the Ravone river is about to overflow in the city, which will entail the immediate closure of via Saffi, a fundamental artery for disposing of city traffic.

Below are the weather forecasts according to the data on the portal accuweather.com. At the moment, the day least affected by the rain is Friday of free practice, while it seems almost certain that Qualifying can take place in the rain. Then the experiment with hard tires in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3 could not have acted in the face of the need to use the intermediate or full wet.

F1, GP Imola 2023: the weather forecast

Friday 19th May

Sky: variable cloudiness

Precipitation chance: 25%

Max/min temperatures: 18/13°C

Wind: E 9 km/h, gusts at 32 km/h

Saturday 20 May

Sky: a couple of showers

Precipitation chance: 84%

Max/min temperatures: 18/14°C

Wind: NE 15 km/h, gusts at 39 km/h

Sunday 21st May

Sky: Chance of rain and thunderstorm

Precipitation chance: 55%

Max/min temperatures: 23/13°C

Wind: NNE 7 km/h, gusts at 24 km/h