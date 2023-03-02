Formula 1 continues to grow. Together with the number of races and the general consensus that can be seen in each race weekend, revenues are also growing, reaching a record $2.573 billion in 2022, 443 million more than the previous season. The four main revenue items are the sale of television rights, contracts with promoters who organize … Continue reading
#increases #avoid #strops
Barcelona got up with two blows and surprised Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey
FC Barcelona took a small advantage towards the final of the Copa del Rey this Thursday by winning 0-1 in...
Leave a Reply