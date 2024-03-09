Nothing new regarding the top of the 2024 Formula 1 rankings. Whether it's qualifying, race or world championship, he's always at the top, Max Verstappen. If the world champion wasn't enough, Red Bull was once again able to count on Sergio Perez, perfect second on the friendly track in Jeddah to score a double in the space of eight days.

The technical superiority is that of 2023, the shapes and concepts of the single-seater have changed, but at least in this very first part of the season it is difficult to find differences compared to the pace that last year allowed Red Bull to achieve 21 victories in 22 races.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates victory in the Saudi Arabian GP Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The closest opponents (especially Ferrari) will try to push on the update program, as it should be, but today if we talk in terms of the gap between Red Bull and the rest of the group we are still in 2023. Leclerc's face the end of the race said a lot. Charles knows he did his best, in qualifying and in the race, but today for anyone who doesn't drive an RB20, doing your best means taking the third step of the podium. Well-known script, due to the number of replicas seen and reviewed. Leclerc gained a little satisfaction by grabbing the point of the fastest lap, but it was the exploit of one lap in a race of fifty.

Ferrari suffered a problem in Jeddah which marks a turnaround for Ferrari. Leclerc got the most out of his car in the final third of the race, once a minefield for the Scuderia. “No problem in terms of management – ​​admitted Charles – the problem was the warm up of the tyres”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The first laps of each stint (at the start and after the pit stop) were the most difficult for Leclerc. After the start he had to give in to Perez, and after switching to the hards he saw the Mexican take off. The choice to use a configuration with greater downforce was probably linked to this problem, but the problem was limited at best, not resolved.

The Cavallino garage (rightly) celebrated the excellent result of Oliver Bearman, a great performer in his first Formula 1 Grand Prix and seventh under the checkered flag. There are six golden points, those won by Ollie, author of a race in which he gave everything until the last metres. Good at avoiding problems in the chaos at the start, ready at the moment of the pit stop, and increasingly comfortable with the car lap after lap, despite the effects of tiredness making themselves felt in the last fifteen laps.

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

With eleven laps to go, Norris and Hamilton came behind him, six seconds late and with fresh soft tyres, and everything suggested that Bearman would be easy prey. It went differently, lap after lap the eighteen-year-old Briton lowered his times, without losing concentration and deservedly taking a breather only after the checkered flag.

Ferrari leaves Jeddah confirming itself as second force also in terms of numbers, with 22 points against McLaren's 16. The Scuderia is very far from Red Bull, but there are those who are worse off. A very good race from Norris helped the team's stage balance, while at Mercedes things aren't going well.

George Russell, Mercedes W15 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

George Russell tried to attack Alonso throughout the race, but even when he had the DRS at his disposal there was no battle. Hamilton enjoyed a few moments of glory by staying on the track during the safety car period, but once the race resumed the bitter reality returned. Behind Red Bull is Ferrari, the rest of the group is even further away.