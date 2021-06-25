The Turkish GP officially returns to the 2021 Formula 1 calendar. Originally the organizers of the championship had indicated the Istanbul Park as a replacement for Canada, but the restrictions imposed by the British government on travel forced the cancellation of the planned Turkish race on June 13. Now, however, the event will take place and this time it will replace the Singapore GP.

With the announcement of Turkey, the 2021 calendar will again see 23 races and the Istanbul Park event will be part of a hat-trick with Russia and Japan.

To date, however, Turkey is on that list of countries on the red list for the British government and all returning travelers will have to respect a 10-day quarantine. According to the management of Formula 1, however, this problem will be overcome because everyone who goes to Japan will be outside the 10-day quarantine window foreseen for the red-listed countries.

However, doubts remain about the actual dispute of the Japanese GP in consideration of the severe restrictions introduced. The MotoGP event, which should have taken place in Motegi a week before the F1 race, has already been canceled this week.

Formula 1, however, hopes to be able to race in Suzuka anyway and take advantage of the same prevention measures against COVID-19 that will be adopted at the Tokyo Olympics.

Other doubts concern the races scheduled for November in Brazil and Australia. According to rumors, the Austin track is ready to host a second event in the United States, but no official decision has been made at the moment.