The history of F1 is made up of heroes, but also of meteors, whose passage is made up of a momentary moment of glory. There are many names that consigned to history for tragic reasons, today they are remembered only by the most passionate. One of these is a pilot from our house, born in the century: Riccardo Stakesborn in Milan on June 15, 1958 and tragically died in Montreal on June 13, 1982.

Palette’s story

However, his story does not stop here, simply because of Riccardo, even after so many years, not only a tombstone epigraph remains. Son of a wealthy family, the young Paletti grew up lovingly pampered by his parents, practicing all those sports that someone born in middle classusually at the time he couldn’t see even from afar. Skiing and karate are his favorite pastimes, which in any case allow him to form a frank and competitive character. Character that he will bring out after attending an F1 Grand Prix for the first time, in Holland in 1974, and which decreed what would have been his path for him. A tough guy to be just a daddy’s boy who wants to play runner. He began meticulously preparing his debut in racing, thanks to the advice of former driver Ugo Carini, so much so that in 1978 he was already able to make his debut in F. Super Ford, on the Varano track. Already at the end of the season he showed everyone what he’s made of, finishing third overall in the championship aboard an Osella.

Formula 3 and Formula 2

In 1979 there was already the leap to F3, because the boy might have a small talent, but without foot you certainly won’t go anywhere. In fact, already in the second race, held on the friendly circuit of Varano, Paletti manages to win, killing all the senators in the category, including a certain Alain Prost. Drive one March powered by Toyota and by the end of the year his name was already known in the most important circles. A quick one in spite of the eyeglasses.

Since he wasn’t satisfied, again in 1979, he made his debut in F2 at Misano in the Adriatic GP, where, however, he didn’t shine given his lack of experience behind him. The season always ends in F.3 with the twelfth place in the Italian Championship, where he scrapes together only 12 points also due to many retirements due to the inefficiency of the vehicle available. In 1980 he decided to go ahead with F.3, where he also disputed some rounds of the European Championship, but with little luck, as also happens in his homeland. The potential is there, but at these levels important funds are really needed and Paletti always does what he can with style, competence and an education that distinguish him from the mass of his peers. Aspects that make the mechanics appreciate him internally in the team where he races. He also changes cars passing, at March 803, but the music remains the same throughout the ’80 season. In the meantime he continues the adventure in F2, always on board a March (802) powered by BMW. At the end of the season he will be seventh in the Italian cadet series.

1981 represents the moment of the permanent leap into F2, but in the series that counts, the European one. The debut takes place with the team Onyx by Mike Earle, who would later remain very close to Riccardo even when the Milanese made his F1 debut the following year. In the fourth race Paletti sees the podium at Monza in his home GP where he finishes third. Unfortunately for him, he is often in trouble with tires that are always less than what the competition has available. In any case, even in the midst of a sea of ​​problems, he gets noticed by the various F1 managers, who keep an eye on him. The talent is there, it just needs to be cultivated. For the record, the championship closes him in 10th place with 11 points and two podiums.

The big break in F1

The opportunity to take off came precisely that winter thanks to the engagement by Osella to race in F1. Finally, he had arrived where he wanted. But life in a third tier team is certainly not the best for a deb with little experience like Riccardo. Enzo’s car Osella, while built with passion, does not stand out among the pack of 30 cars trying to fill the 24 available places on the grid. In January in South Africa, he doesn’t go beyond the Saturday tests, as also happens in the following two GPs.

The good time comes on the occasion of the San Marino GP on the Imola track that Paletti knows very well. The internal war between Fisa and Foca meant that the British teams deserted the Santerno race, so there were only fourteen cars at the start of the GP, obviously all admitted to the starting line after qualifying on Saturday. Riccardo then takes off for his first real F1 race on the friendly land of Imola, but in the race he has to retire due to a problem with the suspension of his Osella FA1C. In the following two races, qualification is still missing, then Detroit manages to enter the grid, this time without defections. A real success, which well repays Paletti’s iron will. It’s a pity that his teammate and team’s first driver, the reckless Jarier, peaked in the warm up, effectively forcing Riccardo to give him the car for the race. Result: he’s still there watching the GP from the wall. But it’s not over.

The tragedy

In Canada, the following week, Paletti wants to take revenge on his bad luck and try again to qualify. Once again he succeeds, obviously always at the back of the grid, making the most of the potential of his Osella. These are special days, because the following Tuesday he would have celebrated his 24th birthday and as always it also happened the mother had come from Italy to be with Riccardo. At the start of that Canadian GP, ​​Didier Pironi was on pole with Ferrari. After the tragic death of Villeneuve, the Frenchman is the standard bearer of the Maranello team and aspires to win the World Cup. Unfortunately for him when the green light that decrees the start of the race goes out, the 6-cylinder Turbo of his 126 C2 remains silent forcing him into a dramatic immobility. It’s chaos for those who start from behind, who have to dodge the red number 28 of the innocent transalpine. Everyone succeeds except Paletti, who unfortunately is already at full speed, given that he comes from the back of the grid. Osella hits Ferrari in full and it’s drama.

Probably Riccardo, in a tussle in the middle of the group, was only able to see the Ferrari stationary on the grid, and consequently he was unable to avoid it. One cannot speak of incompetence, but of mere bad luck Obviously. Unfortunately, after the collision, the young Milanese remains unconscious in his single-seater with the front partially destroyed. The marshals and track technicians rush to avert a possible risk of fire, trying to cool the fuel and liquids that are inevitably leaving the Osella wreck. Despite the precautions, and unfortunately with a few too many uncertainties on the part of the rescue team, while they were trying to extract poor Paletti from the sheet metal of the single-seater, the fire still flared up. The flames are put out, but Riccardo, although not burned, lies lifeless. When he arrives later at the hospital in Montreal, there will be nothing left for him to do. To the dear and late Gianfranco Palazzoli, the doctor who carries out the autopsy confesses that Paletti died instantly from the bursting of the aorta due to the tremendous deceleration.

He hadn’t even turned 24 and in the minds of many, the awareness remains that he represents one of the many white deaths in the cynical world of F1. A circus that remembers only the greatest but forgets the lesser known. The memory of Riccardo, on the other hand fortunately for us, still lives on in Italy. Several public structures have been named after him, of which the most important is certainly the Varano de Melegari racetrack, the place where Paletti took his first steps in his career as a driver and where he won some of his most beautiful races in Formula 3. simply good golden boy, and who sadly left this world too soon.