In recent weeks, a topic has reopened that every year comes back to be a topic of discussion at a certain point in the season, namely that of the flexibility of the wingers. If in the last world championship the FIA ​​decided to intervene behind the scenes with a specific regulation, this year the Federation has explained that it does not see the need to intervene on the issue despite the complaints expressed by some teams.

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, in fact, the governing body has received requests for clarification regarding the flexibility of the front wings of some single-seaters on the grid. However, the Federation itself does not see the need to intervene directly to limit this aspect.

The recent change of direction in the design of the front wing by Mercedes, with which it abandoned the concept revealed at the presentation of the W15 which included a thin carbon file to connect the upper flap to the nose, has reopened the debate, especially this new unit would have a greater degree of freedom in terms of flexibility.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field at the start Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Behind the scenes there was speculation that some teams might be ready to issue formal warnings to opposing teams, with Red Bull not hiding the fact that it had asked the FIA ​​for clarification on its rivals to understand whether certain movements fell within the regulations.

Although the wings were seen flexing thanks to the footage from the onboard cameras positioned on the sides of the nose, it seems that the FIA ​​has not seen the need to intervene and that, at least for the moment, it does not intend to investigate the matter. This stance has two consequences: on the one hand that the teams comply with the rules, on the other that the flexibility tests of the front wing, in which loads are applied in the Federation garages to verify the movement of the flaps and the various elements, will remain at their current levels and will not be changed.

The approval by the FIA ​​towards this search for the limit by the teams fits into the context of a growing awareness of having to design wings with a certain degree of flexibility, with the ultimate aim of helping the management of aerodynamic balance with the cars at ground effect.

Jock Clear explained that using the benefits of flexible wings is an essential design aspect like other key areas of the car, especially as it affects the way in which aerodynamic flows reach the center and rear of the car.

Detail of the front wing of the Red Bull Racing RB20 Picture of: Giorgio Piola

“There’s no question that you have to design flexible wings to be fast, if you know what I mean. Anything that you can do within the rules is what we explore. So it’s no different for a front wing or a rear wing or for a fund or whatever. It’s just a development,” explained the engineer dedicated to Ferrari’s performance, underlining how the issue of flexibility is fundamental in every area of ​​the car. It is no coincidence that this is a topic that comes up cyclically, precisely because the teams try to reach the limit of the flexibility allowed to improve aerodynamic performance, bringing the elements closer to the ground to increase the load.

“The front wings play an important role today, it’s clear”, remarked Toto Wolff, with the W15 having ended up at the center of attention in recent weeks.

“Aerodynamic elasticity plays an important role, but so does the underside. I think it’s always a combination of these factors. You can have a front wing that flexes like a banana and passes the test, but the rest of the car it wouldn’t work properly because the elements wouldn’t interact in the correct way. I think everyone on the grid is trying to overcome the limits, but respecting the regulations.”

“I believe that what we have managed to do in the last three races is going in the right direction, given that we believe we have made a big step forward thanks to all the aerodynamic components that have arrived in this period of time. Perhaps initially we were very far away from where we should have been regarding the wings, the floor and everything else”, added the Team Principal of Mercedes, which presented itself here in Barcelona with a lightened floor.

Detail of the nose and front wing of the Mercedes W15 Picture of: Giorgio Piola

Although it has been suggested that Red Bull has contacted the FIA ​​regarding the behavior of Mercedes’ flexible wings, Helmut Marko has not entirely confirmed or denied the report, stressing however that no official complaint has been made.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Marko said: “We didn’t complain, we just noticed it. If the car is much faster on the straights, then you can understand where it comes from. But it passed scrutineering, so it was Everything is fine”.

Red Bull has been criticized in the past for pushing the limits on flexible wings, not only in recent years, but also in the period of the other four world championships won between 2010 and 2013. However, Marko thinks it is a normal part of development process in Formula 1, as teams are always looking for the limit, working on increasingly finer margins to improve the car.

“It’s always been a problem and almost every team has been affected by it at some point. Once some teams blame the others, and then those who are behind blame the others and say they don’t have it. This is a game normal, in my time in Formula 1 it has always been like this.”

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording