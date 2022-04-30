After a first ‘taste’ of the European season in Imola, the crazy 2022 calendar with 23 appointments (one more to be defined, with Portimao on pole after the cancellation of the Russian stage in Sochi) condensed into nine months brings the Circus for the first time in its history a You love me in Florida, the first of two seasonal events in the United States, which in 2023 will host F1 three times due to the return of the race to Las Vegas. The circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium measures almost five and a half kilometers and features two straight stretches that are not indifferent to overtaking. The zones have not yet been made official DRSbut there will certainly be at least two in the extension from Curva-8 to the braking of Curva-13 and in the one that from Curva-16 leads to the 45 ° hairpin of Curva-17.

Obviously this appointment represents an unknown factor for all the teams since it is a track making their debut in F1 in a season in which the teams are gradually learning about the 2022 single-seaters, cars that are very sensitive to set-up adjustments. Details can turn a weekend from glorious to disappointing, not forgetting the phenomenon of porpoising which is giving several headaches to some stables in particular and which could prove to be very conspicuous on a track that alternates winding stretches with long straights.

Winning in Imola Max Verstappen has reduced the gap in the standings from the leader to 27 points Charles Leclercwhile the Red Bull is 11 points behind Ferrari in the Constructors’ standings. On paper, the Miami circuit should alternately enhance the characteristics of the F1-75 in the mixed sections and of the RB18 in the straights. We’ll see who wins and if there are any surprises, with the Maranello Scuderia having prepared a new rear wing to get closer to that of Milton Keynes in the extensions.

The event will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sport F1, TV8 will guarantee the deferred broadcasting of the Qualifying and the Grand Prix while on FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct written report of all the sessions. Hereinafter i details of television programming and the characteristics of the circuit.

Miami Grand Prix, TV program and schedules

Friday 6 May

20:30 Free Practice 1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

23:30 Free Practice 2 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 7 May

19:00 Free Practice 3 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

22:00 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 8 May

21:30 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Times on TV8

Qualifying on Saturday 7 May delayed at 11.30pm

Race on Sunday 8 May delayed at 11.00 pm

Miami circuit

Length: 5.41o km

Turns: 19 (7 to the right and 12 to the left)

DRS zones: to be confirmed

Race distance: 57 laps (308.370 km)