The shadow of the inverted grid is lengthening over Formula 1. The indiscretion emerged after the meeting of the F.1 Commission held on Friday at Yas Marina, a meeting in which the decisions relating to one of the most important points on the agenda (the changes to the sprint weekend format) have been postponed to January.

In reality everything seemed to be agreed, with the postponement of the Grand Prix qualifying session to Saturday afternoon to make way on Friday for the shootout that defines the starting grid of the sprint race, brought forward to Saturday morning. The teams will also be allowed to intervene on the setup after the sprint race, with the reopening of parc fermé. The approval seemed like a formal act, but was postponed.

According to rumors gathered in the paddock, behind the choice to postpone the final decision to January there would be an idea, currently locked in drawers and discussed only in whispers.

The topic is very delicate, because at stake is the project of inserting the reversed grid for the sprint race, with the starting line-up drawn up by reversing the top ten finishers of the shootout session. It is a system used for almost twenty years in Formula 2, but to be included in the Formula 1 weekend it requires further modifications.

In the cadet category, only one qualifying session is held, which defines the starting grid for the main race (the Feature Race) and the grid for the Sprint race is obtained by reversing the top ten positions.

In the Formula 1 format, however, two qualifying sessions are held, and to prevent teams and drivers from deliberately taking their foot off the accelerator in the shootout aiming for tenth position, the assignment of the same score in both the shootout and the sprint race would be introduced.

In practice, if it is decided to assign points to the top ten of the sprint race on Saturday morning (with the system scaling from 10 points for the winner to a single point for tenth place) the same will be applied for the shootout, thus inviting the drivers to push hard even in qualifying.

However, there are objections, because in fact the ‘sprint’ package, i.e. qualifying plus race, would award almost the same points as the Grand Prix. The discussions will continue in December, but it does not appear to be an easy transition for supporters of this format. In over seventy years of history, Formula 1 has always resisted two temptations: the balance of performance and the inverted grid. Meritocracy has never been touched, remaining a fixed point of this championship. But as has happened on other occasions, to maintain this status it will be necessary to raise the barricades.