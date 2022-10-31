The maxi calendar that Formula 1 and all its professionals will be called to face next season has alarmed several people. It is difficult to think that things could remain as they are today.

Too many more races than in 2022, a waste of energy and time that is complicated for each person to manage. Continental and intercontinental journeys, tight times for each trip, endless hours of work on the race weekend, making the curfew a simple palliative, a glass of fresh water in an infinite desert.

This is why the Formula 1 teams are in talks to introduce a winter closure in the next season’s sporting regulations as early as 2023 to promote the well-being of the staff of each team. Currently the stop exists: 2 weeks of summer break enshrined in the regulation which guarantees staff a rest period during the entire season, forcing the teams to suspend their activities.

Although all teams guarantee staff holidays during the holiday season and winter, sporting regulations do not provide for any rules that require activities to be suspended during the low season.

But as part of the talks within the F1 Sports Advisory Committee, where the teams are represented by their respective sporting directors, it emerged that a winter closure has been proposed. In this way, F1 would adopt an approach similar to that of the summer closure, inserting in the regulation a fixed period in which all teams are required to suspend operations and staff members will be entitled to holidays.

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, the committee has not yet reached an advanced stage, nor is there total unanimity among the teams. But the indications have been positive. According to Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff, the winter break would be an important step to protect the well-being of the staff.

“Many of us team principals would like to replicate what we already do in the summer break, at least starting from Christmas until the new year, for two weeks. Of course we can still discuss it, but there has been a positive indication for the well-being of the people. “.

After a 2021 that ended in late December, the presence of the World Cup in the middle of winter recommended adopting a 2022 F1 calendar destined to end at the end of November. Furthermore, next season there will be only a pre-season test that will be held in Bahrain, home to the first round of the World Championship. For the F1 team staff, therefore, a longer winter break than last year is expected and the longest in many years now.