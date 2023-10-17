F1 | The teams ask for changes to the penalties for the third chassis

Qatar also reserved little satisfaction for Sergio Perez, who concluded the Lusail stage with just one point on the scoresheet. During the sprint race, in fact, he was unwillingly involved in a contact with Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg which damaged the chassis of his RB19, which required its replacement in order to take part in Sunday’s race.

However, to carry out the chassis replacement, the mechanics broke the sporting regulations, as the assembly went beyond the survival cell without FIA supervision and before a certain period of time in which the mechanics can actually work on the car. For these reasons, the new chassis was considered by the technical delegates as a third car, which effectively forced it to start from the pit lane, significantly complicating its race.

However, the Red Bull Team Principal believes that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 must review the regulations, in order to find a more reasonable solution to facilitate the replacement of the chassis in particular cases such as the one that happened to Perez, where it was necessary to intervene between Saturday and Sunday in order to allow the Mexican to take part in the race.

Perez accident

“I think it’s something that the team managers need to look at, something more reasonable, because it’s something that happened for two weeks in a row, first Williams and now us, it was far from ideal,” explained Christian Horner, according to whom it would be It was impossible to complete the reconstruction of the car to take part in the race while respecting all the constraints imposed by the regulation regarding the times in which it is possible to intervene on the single-seater.

“With the damage to the structure from the accident and so on, it would have been impossible… [rispettando gli orari imposti dal regolamento]. The mechanics did a phenomenal job to turn everything around”, added the Team Principal of the Milton Keynes team. The extent of the work was so large that it also required the help of the mechanics who generally look after Max Verstappen’s car , among other things on the day in which the Dutchman won his third world title.

During his speech, Horner also referred to the case involving Williams two weeks before the meeting in Qatar, when, following Logan Sargeant’s accident in qualifying, the team was forced to change chassis to take part in the race. Even in that case, however, the mechanics broke the regulations because they fitted some elements before the time allowed by the regulations, thus being penalized with starting from the pit lane.

However, unlike Perez, Sargeant also suffered a 10 second penalty before the Japanese GP having also changed the specification of the parts fitted to his car compared to those used in qualifying, which led the stewards to add a further penalty .

Williams FW45, technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In the case of Williams, the mechanics arrived at the track very early in the morning, around six, immediately drawing up a list of what work was needed to complete the repairs to the car. But having started the assembly of the chassis before the 5 hour signal preceding the start of the race and having also assembled elements for which a survival cell is defined as a car, the stewards could not do anything other than impose the start from the pit lane as a penalty.

However, after the race, while admitting the team’s mistake, which was still necessary to complete the work on time, James Vowles himself underlined how it would have been necessary to intervene on the regulations to give the teams greater margin: “The regulations probably need to be rewritten, because it is not formulated correctly. If there had been sprint, this issue of having a maximum number of chassis, we probably wouldn’t have had enough time to assemble the car. We should change the regulation.”

What can be mounted on the new frame

First, article 27.1 of the sporting code indicates that “each competitor may not have more than two (2) cars available for use at any time during a Competition”. Added to this is article 27.2, which indicates what can be mounted together with the survival cell without actually creating a third car: