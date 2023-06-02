Montmelò returns to the past, goodbye to the final chicane

After the Monaco Grand Prix, the Circus heads to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix scheduled on the Montmelò circuit which compared to the last editions it will return to the original layout in the last sector which will see the drivers tackle the last two right-hand corners before the long main straight without the chicane built in 2007.

The event will be broadcast in direct whole wheat on Sky Sports and streamed on NOWwhile unencrypted on TV8 will be broadcast in direct Qualifications and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always, you will find the direct written of all the sessions that will see F1 engaged. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Montmelò circuit. F2 and F3 are also on the track.

Spanish GP 2023, TV schedule and times

Friday June 2nd

09:50-10:40 F3 Free Practice

11:05 -11:50 F2 Free Practice

13:30-14:30 F1 Free Practice 1

15:00-15:30 F3 Qualifying

15:55-16:25 F2 Qualifying

17:00-18:00 F1 Free Practice 2

Saturday June 3rd

10:30 am F3 Sprint Race

12:30-13:30 F1 Free Practice 3

14:15- F2 Sprint Race

16:00-17:00 F1 Qualifying (also live on TV8)

Sunday 4th June

09:55 F3 Feature Race

11:25am F2 Feature Race

15:00 F1 Race (also live on TV8)

The characteristics of the Montmelò circuit

Spanish GP F1 circuit

Track: 4.657km

DRS zones: 2

Laps: 66

Race distance: 308.424 km

Hall of Fame Spanish Grand Prix

So in 2022

Charles Leclerc conquered the pole position ahead of Max Verstappen at the end of a very excited Q3. In the first attempt, the Ferrari driver spun at the last chicane and then placed the usual ‘crazy lap’ in the second and final attempt. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, had problems with the DRS in the second attempt and therefore immediately gave up trying to improve his time. In the race, Leclerc led the race in an authoritative manner while behind him, first Sainz and then Verstappen were the protagonists of digressions in the gravel in Turn-4. Leclerc, however, was forced to retire by the power unit knockout, a DNF that opened the door to success for Verstappen despite DRS malfunctions that forced Red Bull to change the Dutchman’s strategy, ‘stuck’ behind George Russell. On the podium together with Verstappen were Perez – disappointed at having had to give way to Verstappen without the position being returned to him – and Russell.