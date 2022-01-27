Despite being absent from the calendar for two years now due to complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Singapore Grand Prix will be present in Formula 1 until 2028.

The organizers of the first night race held in the World Championship have in fact reached an agreement to extend the current contract for seven years. The last contractual extension was for four years and was announced in September 2017.

Considering how the last two races of 2020 and 2021 have not been played, the current renewal represents a 5 plus 2 year agreement to include the canceled events.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and the rest of the cars at the start of the race Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Formula 1 wanted to extend its relationships with promoters who have seen their respective races canceled due to COVID, so as to help them regain momentum and ensure the long-term future of these promoters.

However, there is an awareness of growing interest from new venues and organizers and therefore in the future there will be more competition for a slot in future calendars.

An agreement was reached in November to keep the Chinese GP until 2025, but the Shanghai race will also be missing from the calendar in 2022 for the third year in a row.

“I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Singapore for another seven years. The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and Singapore has continued to thrill fans, teams and drivers ever since. “said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue growing the sport in Asia.”

“The plans that are in place to reduce the carbon emissions of the event are impressive and align with our plans to be Zero Carbon as a sport by 2030. I look forward to continuing our successful relationship with the GP. of Singapore and the Singapore Tourist Board when Formula 1 returns to this incredible city. “

“We are very happy that the night race will continue for another seven years,” said Ong Beng Seng.

“After more than a decade of celebrating this spectacular event, we look forward to continuing to work with F1, as well as its partners, to take night racing to higher levels.”

“We are delighted that this event demonstrates that Singapore is open to business. We look forward to welcoming both local and overseas fans and visitors to the Marina Bay Street Circuit once again.”