In recent years, F1 has experienced a boom in popularity thanks above all to the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, which has brought a host of new fans to the championship.

The consequence of this growth is the development of numerous Hollywood F1 films. This popularity has also extended to esports platforms, with a greater number of players involved in the annual releases of the videogame made by Codemasters and EA.

F1’s latest move towards the mainstream saw the top open-wheeled category go in an as yet unexplored direction. Call of Duty Infinity Ward developers revealed Sunday night that Singapore’s Marina Bay Circuit will be a playable map for six versus six players in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2.

While the full game will be released on October 28 on Playstation and Xbox, as well as on PC, the first trial Beta will launch on Playstation on September 16-17 and here players will be able to get their first taste of the Singapore circuit in Call of Duty. .

Prior to the game’s release, all players across all platforms will be able to experience the map in the final open beta from September 24-26.

In a teaser video released by Infinity Ward, it appears that the map will cover parts of the Marina Bay pitlane and paddock. There is no F1 branding in the clip and this suggests that no partnership has been entered into with the category.

A brief release from Infinity Ward on the new F1-inspired map reads: “The Modern Warfare II Beta will feature a solid multiplayer experience that will go beyond the Core 6v6 experience with a variety of meticulously designed maps of various sizes, and an equally impressive array of modes, progression experiences and other aspects that will be revealed in more depth in Call of Duty: Next. “

“Additionally, we revealed a Marina Bay Grand Prix flythrough, where the combat takes place within the main infield of an urban racing circuit, one of the confirmed 6v6 Multiplayer maps for Beta.”

This isn’t the first time motorsports and Call of Duty have come together. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton appeared as an unplayable character in 2016’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, while at the 2013 and 2014 Valencia Grand Prix, three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo made helmets specials for Call of Duty: Ghosts and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

This year’s Singapore Grand Prix will take place on October 2 and will mark F1’s return to the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after a two-year absence.