The first Verstappen I met didn’t have Max’s duck face. At barely twenty-two, he sported a grown-up face and a deep, hoarse voice. On Sunday at Spa, seeing Max Verstappen threading Perez and Leclerc as if they were chickens on a spit (Belgian specialty, by the way), carefully choosing the time and the way, even slowing down from the chicane and then moving outside even before the braking point, here is , seeing those overtakings and that steering wheel arroganceI said, I thought of Jos.

Green light, then the crash

More precisely on a Sunday twenty-seven years ago, August 1996, when, in a quick calculation, Max was at most an idea between Jos and Sophie. Jos was twenty-six years old and his career was already in decline. That day at the Footwork, his team had returned to the pits accusing a problem with the accelerator, which according to him did not close the throttle properly. They sent him back out and shortly afterwards it crashed, in one of the fastest points of the track. Tom Walkinshaw, one of the few who in my opinion could have sustained a fight with his driver, then explained that the gas problem had nothing to do with it and a wheel had caused the accident.

Jos Verstappen was ‘born’ with Flavio Briatore. In the year of Michael Schumacher’s first world championship he was destined for the role of third driver alongside Michael and the other owner, the Finn JJ Lehto. But earlier in the year JJ thought it well to crash at the bottom of Hangar Straight during a winter test. I went to see him in hospital in Marylebone: he had a pinstripe collar on but he was smiling. A few months later he smiled much less: Benetton had just stopped him on the eve of the French GP. Verstappen had already replaced him in the first races of the season. He returned to the wheel of the B194 and was there at Hockenheim the accident during refueling in the pits (of which it is known for certain that the team had given up on fitting a filter in the inlet). I went to talk to him after the race, I remember the whitish and burnt eyelashes. Nothing seemed to have happened to him, he repeated ‘you also need to be lucky’.

Along sunset avenue

In that 1994 he brought home two podiums, one right in Belgium. The following year they had parked it at Simtek, the team where Roland Ratzenberger had raced and died the year before. I remember the owner, Nick Wirth, very happy and grateful for the ‘synergies’ developed with Benetton (I also remember that the year before, after Hockenheim, he had told me “they tampered with the supply car, they are criminals!”). From there follows a series of seasons with second-rate teams and seasonal hauls ranging from zero to five points. But even so, there was always someone trying to take the wheel from him. In Faenza – Minardi – I interviewed Taki Inoue, one most famous for being run over by a trackside ambulance in Hungary. He explained to me with shocking coldness that “he had to take advantage now that Bahstappen (sic) was out of the game to get an F1 contract”. The years went by, the face of the former boy prodigy took on a ruddy color and wrinkles were traced. At the same time a character that had already started out difficult was also getting worse. The history of the Verstappen family is a story of fights, arrests, attempted investments with the car, family beatings. At the end of the millennium he was in Japan secretly testing the single-seater of Honda’s return to F1. In 2003 he married Minardi and everyone was afraid to go to him to ask for information if the day had gone badly. His single-seater career ended badly with the A1GP project.

The digital version

Today I watch Max Verstappen enjoy winning even the mountain Grands Prix, if they existed in motoring, e I can’t stop thinking about Jos. It is as if Max were carrying the same anger, the same charge of violence but in a digital version. A video game bully, focused on a reality that is now becoming virtual despite being, basically, real. What sufferings, what humiliations does the cannibal Max want to redeem? He certainly didn’t suffer as much as his father (and between us he’s even more talented), if not for the punishments inflicted on him by Verstappen senior when he didn’t win, or didn’t win enough, in karting, and so Jos didn’t talk to him and didn’t he dragged it off for days and days. Who knows if Max’s decision to take home an already made family, a woman – Kelly Piquet – who is nine years older than him and already has a daughter, Penelope, from Daniil Kvyat, arose from these situations. What is certain is that today it is not enough for him to be the strongest in terms of acclaim and results. Behind the squabbles with Gianpiero Lambiase, his Anglo-Italian engineer destined for rapid popularity in this Netflix Formula, we can glimpse the angular personality of his father. The eternal thirst for redemption that perhaps, who knows how, one day will extinguish itself.