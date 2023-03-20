The history of Formula 1 is full of dominant cars, true works of engineering. Ground-effect Red Bulls are certainly part of this Olympus of motorsport. Rarely has a car like the RB19 been superior in Saudi Arabia, capable of giving more than one second per lap to all its pursuers for most of the second half of the race. The superiority is even more confirmed by an era in which budget caps and aerodynamic restrictions limit the development of the flagship teams, although the actual effectiveness of such systems can be debated for weeks. It was thought that the minor degradation of the Saudi track could bring the pursuers closer to the world champions. However, the RB19 has shown that it is still the undisputed queen of aerodynamic efficiency, understood as the ratio between load and resistance on a straight line, a quality which, above all on tracks such as Jeddah, Silverstone and Spa, creates an unfillable void. The result is a Red Bull that is set to monopolize the titles up for grabs between now and the new technical cycle which will start in 2026, a domain that would be similar to the Vettel era. The hope as sportsmen is that sooner or later someone will be able to offer a challenge to the world champions, whose superiority matures precisely in the period in which the team has lost many key engineers who emigrated to Aston Martin, starting with Dan Fallows. It is the demonstration of how minds and ideas are important, but if the structure is proven and works perfectly, the blows of the important departures are absorbed without major problems. Without getting caught up in the heat of the revolution at any cost, in its difficult moments Red Bull has always focused on stability, a warning to all the competition.

Mercedes grits her teeth

Net of the naive double penalty, Aston Martin imposes itself as the second force in Jeddah. Over the course of the weekend, it was already said how important it was to confirm oneself on a track at the antipodes of Bahrain, which is more limiting on the front, and how efficiency remains the main limitation of the AMR23. However, the hope is that the podium ceremony in Saudi Arabia hasn’t once again tickled the comic vein of those, drivers included, who after Bahrain made fun of the plagiarism of the Aston Martin car from Red Bull. Between suspension, ailerons, bottom and much more, the countless differences should be enough to discourage even the most assiduous comedian.

To benefit from Alonso’s penalties is Mercedes, which maximizes the points loot while waiting for the expected update package for Imola. In Bahrain there had been important statements in this regard, but the words gathered during the Saudi weekend gave the definitive confirmation. Brackley throws in the towel on the bellyless W14 and announces a new, more traditional bodywork, which shouldn’t be a copy of its rivals anyway. The main problem for Mercedes remains a lack of absolute performance, which the grip of the new tire is not enough to hide in qualifying. The balance isn’t perfect, but the biggest critical issue remains a car far from Red Bull’s load levels.

Lost Ferrari

On the eve of the Saudi one was perceived in Maranello as a friendly track The SF-23 of Jeddah, on the other hand, was discreet in its race pace with the softer compounds, while on hard rubber the situation worsened, with over half a second per lap accumulated by Mercedes and Aston Martin. The current picture of the Cavallino is the most complex and difficult to analyse. While Mercedes charts the course and sees the solution to current ills in the new aerodynamic concept, Ferrari is hunting for questions even before finding the answers. In fact, at the moment it is difficult to even understand what the SF-23 is lacking in compared to the reference which, however distant, can only be Red Bull. Also under investigation is the concept with high bellies, perhaps having reached a point from which it is now difficult to extract the same residual potential on which world champions can count. However, Frederic Vasseur, at least publicly, dispels any doubts and underlines how the absolute performance over the flying lap is better than in the race, continuing to put the set-up under a magnifying glass. In fact, Ferrari continues to talk about a car with so much untapped potential and which uses the free practice sessions to do set-up tests. exploring and experimenting with the car. A diametrically opposite situation compared to Red Bull, which has done detailed work since the tests. Furthermore, in Jeddah as in Bahrain, the RB19 started off with an understeer balance, but the team immediately found the right balance, a sign of a great knowledge of what the car wants.

The doubt can also arise of correlation problems with the simulator and the wind tunnel, but if we want to give credence to the denials of the men of the Scuderia, this explanation too should be discarded. To find cures to the SF-23’s ills, Ferrari must first figure out what questions to ask. That the car has changed profoundly compared to the F1-75 and is difficult for the team to interpret, hindered from extracting the good potential we are talking about? Or is Maranello now looking for a set-up philosophy that favors balance and race pace, on a car born instead to seek maximum grip? Now it’s up to the Cavallino to ask the questions in order to find the answers.

Finally Alpine

With a weekend free from problems in qualifying and penalties galore, Alpine wins by detachment the struggle of the centre-group. Surprisingly, the A523s raced in Jeddah with the same rear wing as in Bahrain, but with a slightly lighter beam-wing. It could be the indication of a team that is now trying to better regulate the level of load through the bottom or that prefers a high load to better manage the tyres. On the edge of the points area it closes Haas, with Magnussen emerging victorious from a beautiful duel with Tsunoda. Straight-line speed was one of the Haas VF-22’s limitations, but the new low-download package and 2023 design helped make the VF-23 one of the fastest cars in Jeddah. A number of drawbacks have prevented McLaren to show if the MCL60 had the pace to replicate the excellent performance in qualifying, to which the new diffuser made a minimal contribution. However, for the team there is the satisfaction of seeing how many teams now adopt pit-stop equipment inspired by that of last season’s Woking. The peculiarity lies in the luminous LED rings on the guns, which speed up communication between the tire operators and the mechanic in charge of signage. Just McLaren was the protagonist of a duel in the final with Williams by Sargeant. The points for the American didn’t arrive, but the abundance of tests conducted on the FW45 and the richness of the low-load package show that even at Grove they are working hard and knowledgeably to get back to the top.