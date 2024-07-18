The saga continues. The most curious aspect of the future guessing game regarding Sainz is that Carlos himself had been categorical in reiterating, already in the pre-season tests, that the imperative for him would be to know his future as soon as possible.

Well, the season is approaching the summer break and Sainz doesn’t seem to be willing to decide. Nothing bad, of course, except for the drivers who remain suspended with negotiations that will only be unblocked once Carlos’ future is known.

Obviously the Alpine chance remains the most likely, but if the Spaniard has not yet signed the two-year contract that Luca De Meo and Flavio Briatore have offered him, it is because there is still a glimmer of hope that allows Carlos to dream of a top team.

“Every week that goes by I’m getting closer and closer to making the final decision,” Sainz said, smiling at British journalists. “And then, you know, I’ve been watching the European football championship a lot.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Ferrari

“I know that at the moment I am keeping other situations on stand-by – he continued – but at most I will be able to influence the timing, for the rest I believe that by now all the teams have their plans defined foreseeing every possible scenario”.

“At the same time – he added – this sport and this world have taught me to be a little more selfish, I will make the decision I have to make when I have all the options clear on the table, I will not rush things if I don’t need to do so”.

Someone pointed out to Carlos that some teams were also waiting for his response, which to date has not yet arrived. “Yes, there are very patient teams and I thank them for that. But I also have to be patient, I’m not the only one here who has to make a decision. And then I ask myself: why is everyone in such a hurry this year? Until recently there were negotiations that started during the summer break, right?”.