The F1 Commission that met yesterday didn’t just deliberate the modalities that will regulate the second qualifying for the Sprint race on Saturday, but it launched a series of measures. Among these emerges the abandonment of introducing LED lights on wheel covers from 2024.

The idea was interesting because the wheel covers of the rims could become tools through the LEDs to offer fans a series of easily readable information, when the technology would have been mature.

Already in the end-of-season 2021 tests in Abu Dhabi, McLaren had tested a LED light system on its cars: the hope was that they could be useful for fans to better understand the race during qualifying or the race: they could be given the positions, rather than the lap time.

Mario Isola, head of Pirelli Motorsport four wheels, has never made a secret of it: “When the technology is ready, the applications can be unlimited. We were told that you could view the positions, lap times but also the logos or names of the riders”.

But the F1 Commission on LEDs has decided to take a decisive step back. The introduction of this curious communication system has been canceled from the F1 2024 regulation with the abolition of Article 8.18 which stated: “Depending on the availability of the necessary technology and in order to provide visual information to spectators, the FIA ​​may request that each of the four wheel covers described in Article 3.13.7 is equipped with an LED display panel”.

The stop did not take place due to technical shortcomings, further experiments gave positive results, as well as due to weight problems. Current single-seaters have a minimum mass of 798 kg which is already considered excessive. With the introduction of the ground-effect F1s equipped with 18-inch wheels, there had already been a significant increase in weight in the unsprung part of the cars (the front rims are 2.5 kg more, while the rear ones reach 3 kg more).

Since the race to make the F1 lighter has been one of the technical issues of this 2023, the teams have stressed that they do not want to invest any more resources to get under the weight limit, preferring to give up communication via LED on the wheel trims.