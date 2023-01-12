The world of endurance and that of open wheels continue their respective preparations that will lead to the new season in parallel. On the one hand, the Formula 1 teams are preparing for the traditional whirlwind of presentations, while the WEC has officially announced the list of participants in the next World Championship, which sees entries in the premier category reaching double figures. The Hypercar regulation has made the fortune of the endurance world championship, reinvigorating the interest of manufacturers in a championship close to extinction, but not without some compromises. In order to attract the attention of as many manufacturers as possible, the regulation allows the registration of hybrid or internal combustion vehicles, with two or four wheel drive. However, such a variety makes it necessary to balance their performance through the Balance of Performance mechanism, also known as BoP.

The Balance of Performance is still perceived today as a heresy in a category in which prototypes designed from a blank sheet run, finding a discreet propulsion even from Formula 1 enthusiasts whenever this has been compared to the Circus. Come to think of it thoughFormula 1’s approach to regulations is not far from the much-criticized BoP, with the only difference of reversing the perspective. In fact, the regulations of both championships share the ultimate objective of balancing performance, in order to ensure the maximum possible balance between the cars on the track, with the belief that this translates directly into entertainment. Current Formula 1 lives the illusion of a competition devoid of an invasive mechanism that flattens the differences, only to then realize that it is subjected to a regulation which, by binding shapes, volumes, radii of connection, bending and distances, tries to achieve the same result through an alternative route. Whether one is trying to regulate the design of a car or its performance directly, the result on the track is similar.

The proposed analogy is simplistic and provocative, but offers the opportunity to analyze the context of Formula 1 from a different perspective. The WEC Hypercars, for example, are subject to load and drag limit values, thus imposing a very narrow aerodynamic efficiency window, a scenario that encourages teams to explore alternative solutions to achieve these values. It so happens to assist on the same starting grid a cars without rear wing, like Peugeot, with diffusers with the most varied geometries and fronts that are different from each other. The Formula 1 regulation, on the other hand, acts directly upstream of the planning binding shapes and volumes and although in 2022 there was a fair diversity in terms of sides, bottoms and suspensions, it is not even comparable to that of the Hypercars.

It will be said that the Formula 1 engineers, unlike their WEC colleagues, still have the possibility of influencing the performance of the single-seater without it being affected by an external balance. A truthful statement, so much so that the Hypercar manufacturers devote less attention and resources to aerodynamic development, as these performances are bound by regulations. However, it is overlooked how in the WEC the work of the engineers is still crucial to ensure the team a competitive car. Where the load values ​​no longer make the difference, instead the balancing qualities and above all the consistency of the aerodynamic map emerge. The design objective is no longer to express the maximum load, but to remain close to the maximum limit allowed by the regulation for as long as possible, for example by minimizing the load losses caused by variations in height from the ground, by the inclinations of roll and pitch when cornering and braking, or by the wind and external agents. The same exercise in Formula 1 has never been more important than in 2022 with ground effect single-seaters, where the management of ground clearance, porpoising and tire wear required compromises with the load released. This is demonstrated by how Ferrari, which from cornering denoted higher load levels than Red Bull, often prevailed in qualifying and then melted away on Sunday. It is deduced that balancing outright performance is not the same as flattening competitiveness and competition altogether. Many times in the WEC, for example, we saw one of the Porsche GTs faster than Ferrari on the flying lap but not as consistent in the race, or Toyota dominating among the Hypercars despite an unfavorable BoP on paper.

The Balance of Performance will hardly land in Formula 1, but it is still interesting to evaluate the similarities and the different perspectives. In particular, the regulation of power units has captured the interest. In Hypercars, the regulation imposes a delivery curve on each car, controlling the power at individual engine speeds, while leaving ample freedom on the architecture of the power unit. In fact, the grid for the next World Championship offers six or eight-cylinder engines, from less than three to over five litres, with the 200 or 50 kW hybrid system, located on the front axle, at the rear or completely absent. Conversely, the Formula 1 regulation once again acts upstream to balance performance, imposing a limit on the flow of fuel entering the engine, also rigidly constraining the architecture of the entire power unit. The regulation based on the fuel flow ceiling adopted since 2014 has prompted engine manufacturers to develop the efficiency of the engines to the maximum, with Claudio Lombardi who has always been one of its greatest supporters: “THEThe best regulation is the one based on the flowmeter. You give a certain amount of fuel and whoever is better gets more power, because they have an engine that performs better. This leads to a big impact on series production”.

However, the imposition of the delivery curve could also be an equally interesting system. Once again the perspective is reversed but little changes in the result, as the powers of the different power units would remain the same, where, however, the greater the combustion efficiency, for example, the less fuel would be loaded, with a consequent competitive gain in terms of weight . It would be a formula in which power would be limited and the fuel on board would be played, a perspective opposed to those who propose a cap on petrol on board and total freedom on its use. By balancing the downstream performances, designers could be given more freedom to create engines with different architectures, with one or more electric motors, with or without MGU-H and with a different contribution from the hybrid part according to preferences. However, the same freedom would also be possible with the upstream regulation already adopted by Formula 1, since by limiting the flow of fuel one already indirectly controls the output power, without the need to also impose a forced engine architecture. In this, the 2026 power unit regulations have been a missed opportunity, as as long as you go to regulate the performance you can always be free with the project and vice versa, but when both variables are fixed, the competition ceases. It is the reflection of a Formula 1 that continues to despise the BoP, but which ends up buying an alternative version of it.