The former president of the FIA, who committed suicide, was the victim of many stereotypes. From parents with Nazi sympathies to sex scandal, but with Ecclestone he pushed F1 towards modernity

Andrea Cremonesi

It takes courage to end one’s existence with a shotgun. And Max Mosley (1940-2021) has never lacked courage. That of exposing oneself in person, of demonstrating counter-current ideas such as the time in Japan that he improvised a press conference to explain why, according to him, to awaken interest in F1, weakened by Michael Schumacher’s winning cycle, the starting grid should have been reversed, making shoot the best from the bottom. A lot has been said and written about him, often allowing himself to be influenced by prejudices.

IN LOVE WITH RACES – Gentle in his manner, capable of expressing himself well in French but also in Italian, he was a lawyer in love with racing. Often criticized for his family of origin – his father Oswald had been the head of the English Fascist party and even Hitler's fanatic mother (the two had secretly married in the house of Joseph Goebbels, with the Fuhrer as witness) – in actually Mosley was Labor. And he was also surrounded by the president of the FIA ​​(from 1993 to 2009) of the intelligentsia of the British workers' party. For a couple of years the head of the college of commissioners had been Alan Donnelly, former European parliamentarian: it was he who wrote the letter with which David Milliband in 2013 resigned as party leader. But also Richard Woods is Labor, under the presidency of his spokesperson for the FIA. Mosley was also linked to John Smith as party leader until his untimely death in 1994 of a heart attack.

GHOSTS OF THE PAST – However, this did not prevent Mosley from never denying his origins (in Great Britain for years the image of a fight in which he took part during a paternal meeting circulated, but he has always maintained that he did it only to defend his father). Max never enjoyed a good press at his home: the sports press in the years of Schumacher's successes reproached him for always having a condescending attitude with the Cavallino team (Fia became the acronym of Ferrari International Assistance or Aid). Yet it was under his leadership that the FIA ​​severely punished Michael for contact with Jacques Villeneuve at Jerez '97, ousting him from the final standings. When the News of the Word published the frames of the prostitutes whipping him, he did not eclipse himself, stubbornly resisted beyond any reasonable opportunity the pressure to force him to resign, claiming that his sexual behaviors belonged to the private sphere (he won the case against the tabloid by Murdoch).

ERA MARCH – A modest driver – he had raced with Frank Williams’ Formula 2 – Mosley had participated in a consortium of thirty-year-olds that gave birth to the March. Mosley took care of the commercial side, Alan Rees was the sporting director, Graham Coaker, led the production, and Robin Herd, the technician, from whose pencil came for example the 711 or hammerhead fish. The company, based in Bicester, founded in 1969 (it ceased operations in 1992) has taken 3 victories in F1 out of 197 GP disputed, with a third place in the 1970 World Cup when the 701 was run by Ken’s team Tyrrell with Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert driving.

SAFETY – By attending the slopes he became friends with Bernie Ecclestone, who wanted him to be his legal partner at the birth of the Seal, the builders' association. With Bernie, Mosley made F1 a modern sport. And as president he streamlined and de-bureaucratized the FIA. But above all he is responsible for the Ncap legislation, which has contributed to making the cars we drive safer.