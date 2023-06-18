Montreal, Canada.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez Mendoza suffered again in qualifying. In ’round 9′ of the 2023 Formula One season he again got stuck on the possibility of seeking ‘Pole Postion’ and consequently will start twelfth tomorrow (Sunday) at the Canadian Grand Prix.”

“That half lap left us out, we are going to do everything possible to have points,” declared the frustrated Guadalajara driver at the end of his participation that for the third time will make him run outside the top ten of the troop, a situation that is not pleasant at all to director Christian Horner.

The Red Bull Racing CEO was seen on the broadcast just after the elimination of the Mexican, who refused to finish his final lap by taking caution due to the track soaked by the constant rain that hit Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve today.

Sergio Pérez returned to the ‘boxes’ and inside the Austrian team Christian Horner shook his head from side to side with a gesture full of annoyance. Immediately his name became a ‘trend topic’ due to his reaction in the second classification in Canada.

“Unfortunately, (Sergio) Pérez couldn’t get a good lap on the soft tires in ‘Q2’ when the track was perfect for it. Then he dropped back and we went back to intermissions because it was too wet for the dry weather tyres,” he told Viaplay.

For his part, Helmut Marko, main advisor of the Red Bulls, defended the driver from Guadalajara by saying that he used the worst tires for this bad moment that was reflected on the Gilles Villeneuve track.

“Perez switched even later than Max and ended up in heavier rain with slicks. He then he went back to the intermissions but nothing worked. He was on the worst tires at the worst time,” he told Sky Sports.

The Canadian Grand Prix will start at 12:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 11:00 a.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will be carried out by the Fox Sports network, which will screen the competition on its Fox Sports Premium streaming platform.