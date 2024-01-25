Just under 24 hours ago AlphaTauri announced its new name: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Racing Team, showing off 2 title sponsors of which one will be in cohabitation with Red Bull Racing – Visa – appearing both on the RB20 and on the Faenza single-seaters.

The team had already mistakenly revealed his name a few days earlier, inadvertently launching the Instagram account and then closing it shortly after, once they realized the extent of the mistake.

Yesterday the name was made official. After months of rumors of Racing Bulls as the new name, seeing Visa Cash App RB made people think the team had changed their mind on the name, but today things were clarified.

The 2024 Formula 1 Entry List has been updated. The name of the team directed by Laurent Mekies is correctly Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team, while the company name was registered as Racing Bulls SpA, giving greater meaning to the letters RB in the official team name.

Not only that, because RB will also be the name of the chassis of the 2024 single-seater. This means that the main sponsors will only be indicated in the team name and not also in the chassis, as Sauber did by selling the rights of the name to Kick, a sponsor that It has found space on Swiss single-seaters for some time now.

For Racing Bulls an operation very similar to that made by Sauber regarding the name. The team directed by Alessandro Alunni Bravi will be called Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. 2 title sponsors just as happens in Faenza with Visa and Cash App. This seems to be the new frontier of the mid-table teams in the world championship Circus.

Meanwhile, Racing Bulls is preparing the presentation of the new single-seater, which will take place on February 8th in Las Vegas. It is likely that the team will show a mannequin with the new livery, while the real single-seater will be visible in the renderings released on the same day, exactly as happened in 2023 after the presentation in New York.