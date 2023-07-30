The Sprint day of the Belgian Grand Prix that took place yesterday brought attention to the issue of visibility in the rain. Both the Sprint Shootout and the Sprint Race were held on wet asphalt, but it was the race that provided the most interesting ideas related to whether or not you could see ahead.

Several riders at the end of the race complained that they could see almost nothing during the brawl of the Sprint Race. The main problems arose for the drivers in the middle of the group, with many single-seaters in front raising a large quantity of vaporized water which created a sort of wall that was practically impossible to pass through with the eye.

“I was in fourth gear down the straight [del Kemmel], not even at full throttle, and I couldn’t see the red light from Russell who was ahead of me,” Daniel Ricciardo told Motorsport.com. “In the end, of course, I’m happy to have finished the race. I think everyone is safe, but the visibility… Well, that’s a shame.”

“I’ve been racing at Spa for years, but I didn’t remember it like this. Obviously in the last few years it was bad, but 5, 10 years ago we raced in this situation. We want to race, because even the wet is fun. But I honestly think that the visibility problem can be clearly understood from the steering wheel display.When we go beyond fourth gear we find ourselves like this [incrocia le dita]”.

According to Nico Hulkenberg, the water spray effect worsened after the transition to ground effect cars, i.e. starting from last season.

“I’d say these ground-effect cars made it worse. .I’ve never had it happen to me that bad. It’s all about guessing and hoping and looking for the flashing lights of the drivers ahead. But at a at some point the spray from the cars in front of you becomes so intense and thick that you lose visibility. So it’s not the best”.

George Russell, Mercedes W14 Photo by: Erik Junius

According to Esteban Ocon, the FIA ​​made the right choice by waiting for the rain to subside before getting underway. But the spray effect on the track was still extreme once the race started despite the asphalt being ready for the use of the Intermediates.

“It was very, very bad. But I’m happy that the FIA ​​took the time to get rid of as much water as possible. Even when we left again the situation was better, but it was still quite extreme.”

“I think the choices made by the FIA ​​made good sense, given the circumstances. We had to start, but it was right to do it in the chosen way.”

GPDA president George Russell thinks the spray problem is worse at Spa-Francorchamps than at other World Championship tracks.

“I think the FIA ​​did a good job under the circumstances. These are very demanding and incredibly dangerous conditions. You go 300km/h on the straight and you can’t see 50 meters ahead.”

“The situation seems particularly serious in Spa. I don’t know if it’s the humidity, the trees or something else. But the spray doesn’t seem to disperse and it feels like driving inside a cloud.”

“It seemed to me that the 4 laps behind the Safety Car didn’t offer us much. Perhaps a solution for the future could be to allow us to do 2-3-4 laps at full speed and then bring out the Safety Car to regroup the group and restart, because after two laps things were better”.

Max Verstappen also spoke about the track conditions and the spray effect, but his opinion is conditioned by whether he’s in the lead or, at most, in second place. So under much more favorable conditions than the pilots who spoke before him.

“It all depends on the position you are in in the race. We wanted to switch immediately to the Intermediate tyres. The track conditions were absolutely good, the only thing is that you can’t see anything if you are in the middle of the pack. That’s why I think some drivers say: ‘No, the conditions aren’t there yet to race’. Of course I understand that perfectly. If someone turns in front of you, you can’t see where they’re going.”