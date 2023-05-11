The show that preceded the start of the Miami Grand Prix divided opinion. Formula 1 has been carrying a paradox for many years: on the technical front a new challenge is seen as a resource that is part of the DNA of this sport, but outside the technical area, innovations never find fertile ground. Each change makes its own story, and the question is always the same: is it a step forward in the right direction or is the route taken in contradiction with historical values?

The day after the Miami Grand Prix, the debate began between those who appreciated the show presentation of the drivers on the starting grid and those who considered it unsuitable for Formula 1. Even among the drivers themselves, opinions were discordant.

“I’m here to race, I’m not here for the show – commented George Russell – I’m here to ride and try to win. We have to get to the grid half an hour earlier and stay there in the sun, I don’t think there is another sport where 30 minutes before starting you have to be in the sun with the cameras aimed at putting on a show”.

“We talked about it at the drivers’ briefing on Friday evening – added Russell – each of us has his own personality, I personally don’t like it but it’s just my opinion, I guess we have to accept it and be open to changes, but I wouldn’t want it to be like this every race weekend. The thing I love a lot in the pre-race is the national anthem, it kind of loads you up and it’s obviously a tribute to the country we’re racing in, but if we talk about the Miami show I have mixed feelings.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, at the driver presentation show in Miami Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Staying inside the Mercedes box, Lewis Hamilton’s opinion was diametrically opposed.

“I find it very nice that our sport is constantly growing and evolving – he commented – we have not sat on the past, but there is an effort to try new things and, personally, I support this vision. I grew up listening to LL Cool J (famous US rapper) and seeing him on the starting grid was amazing, seeing Will.i.am as well as Serena and Venus (Williams) standing there, well I thought it was cool. The sun and concentration? I love the sun, and was focused from the previous Sunday! No problem for me.”

Formula 1 is aware of the conflicting opinions that have emerged on the driver front, and that of the pre-grid show will be one of the topics that Liberty Media will address with the GPDA (F.1 Drivers’ Association) during the Imola weekend.

Plans envisage the show in another six or seven Grands Prix, in line with the requests of the host countries, but the goal is to carry out everything with a format that is also appreciated by the pilots. They each have their own pre-grid ritual, procedures cemented over the years, and it will take some time to familiarize yourself with the different programs.

Lando Norris, McLaren, parades in the scenic presentation of the drivers in front of the orchestra Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Formula 1 always reacts conservatively to changes, but after a few races everything usually becomes more familiar. “It was the same for the Halo – recalled an insider – at the beginning everyone turned up their noses but after two races no one paid any more attention, and even the arrival of Netflix was initially not appreciated by everyone, but then , after the success of the series, the importance it had and continues to have was understood”.

The approach of Liberty Media and some of the Grand Prix promoters is clear. The race obviously remains the highlight, but we try to make the day at the racetrack as full of entertainment events as possible to meet the needs of an audience which, with the soaring ticket prices, demands a program without long breaks .

“I find it correct to want to try new things – commented Toto Wolff – personally I think the show was not bad for the riders, while for the fans it was an exciting moment to see them come out and celebrate one at a time. It was a sports presentation, frankly it didn’t seem like a comedy to me.

In the general panorama of insiders there are also those who have taken a more neutral position, as in the case of Christian Horner. “If it’s good for Formula 1, it’s good for me too – commented the Red Bull team principal – I understand that some drivers may be more comfortable than others, but in the end we’re trying to capture a new audience, so I’m promoter’s choices.

“For my part, I’m more interested in what happens when the traffic lights go out, but we’re also trying to meet the demands of the host country. It’s hard to imagine a show like this at Silverstone, every market is different and I understand that Liberty and the promoters explore different areas. I think it’s all about finding the right balance.” Q

What Horner said is shared by everyone: it’s a matter of balance. To find it, it is correct to start, probe the reactions and continue, trying to enhance the sport by bringing it to the widest possible audience, but without distorting its DNA. The good news is that the confrontation is open.