Formula 1 It's already countdown time for the start of the world championship. In these days specialized sites and journalists have dedicated themselves to defining for their readers the hypothetical starting grids at the beginning of the year, based on test data and information collected in the paddock. In the list below we offer you the opinions of 12 expertspublished for their respective publications, who have dedicated themselves to this little game: they all agree on only one position, namely the leadership of Red Bull. The 2024 starting grid
POS.
ANDREW BENSON (BBC, ENG)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Ferrari
3rd
Mercedes
4th
Aston Martin
5th
McLaren
6th
RB
7th
Williams
8th
Alpine
9th
Sauber
10th
Haas
POS.
GARY ANDERSON (THE RACE, ENG)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Ferrari
3rd
Mercedes
4th
McLaren
5th
Aston Martin
6th
Alpine
7th
RB
8th
Sauber
9th
Williams
10th
Haas
POS.
JOLYON PALMER (BBC, ENG)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Ferrari
3rd
McLaren
4th
Mercedes
5th
Aston Martin
6th
RB
7th
Alpine
8th
Williams
9th
Sauber
10th
Haas
POS.
JULIEN FEBREAU (CANAL+, FRA)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Ferrari
3rd
Mercedes
4th
Aston Martin
5th
McLaren
6th
Alpine
7th
RB
8th
Williams
9th
Sauber
10th
Haas
POS.
KEVIN HERMANN (MOTORSPORT-TOTAL, GER)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Mercedes
3rd
Ferrari
4th
Aston Martin
5th
McLaren
6th
RB
7th
Williams
8th
Sauber
9th
Alpine
10th
Haas
POS.
LAWRENCE BARRETTO (F1.COM, ENG)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Mercedes
3rd
Ferrari
4th
McLaren
5th
Aston Martin
6th
RB
7th
Sauber
8th
Alpine
9th
Williams
10th
Haas
POS.
MICHAEL SCHMIDT (AUTO, MOTOR UND SPORT, GER)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Mercedes
3rd
Ferrari
4th
McLaren
5th
Aston Martin
6th
RB
7th
Williams
8th
Sauber
9th
Haas
10th
Alpine
POS.
PEPIJN VAN DER HULST (RN365, OLA)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Ferrari
3rd
Mercedes
4th
McLaren
5th
Aston Martin
6th
RB
7th
Williams
8th
Alpine
9th
Sauber
10th
Haas
POS.
SASCHA ROOS (SKY, GER)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Ferrari
3rd
Aston Martin
4th
Mercedes
5th
McLaren
6th
Alpine
7th
Sauber
8th
RB
9th
Haas
10th
Williams
POS.
SPORT.DE (GER)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Mercedes
3rd
Ferrari
4th
Aston Martin
5th
McLaren
6th
RB
7th
Williams
8th
Sauber
9th
Alpine
10th
Haas
POS.
TED KRAVITZ (SKY, ENG)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Ferrari
3rd
Mercedes
4th
McLaren
5th
Aston Martin
6th
RB
7th
Williams
8th
Alpine
9th
Sauber
10th
Haas
POS.
WILL BUXTON (F1.COM, ENG)
1st
Red Bull
2nd
Ferrari
3rd
McLaren
4th
Aston Martin
5th
Mercedes
6th
RB
7th
Williams
8th
Alpine
9th
Sauber
10th
Haas
