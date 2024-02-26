Only Red Bull gets everyone to agree

With the conclusion of the three-day test in Bahrain, for the Formula 1 It's already countdown time for the start of the world championship.

In these days specialized sites and journalists have dedicated themselves to defining for their readers the hypothetical starting grids at the beginning of the year, based on test data and information collected in the paddock.

In the list below we offer you the opinions of 12 expertspublished for their respective publications, who have dedicated themselves to this little game: they all agree on only one position, namely the leadership of Red Bull.

The 2024 starting grid

POS. ANDREW BENSON (BBC, ENG) 1st Red Bull 2nd Ferrari 3rd Mercedes 4th Aston Martin 5th McLaren 6th RB 7th Williams 8th Alpine 9th Sauber 10th Haas

POS. GARY ANDERSON (THE RACE, ENG) 1st Red Bull 2nd Ferrari 3rd Mercedes 4th McLaren 5th Aston Martin 6th Alpine 7th RB 8th Sauber 9th Williams 10th Haas

POS. JOLYON PALMER (BBC, ENG) 1st Red Bull 2nd Ferrari 3rd McLaren 4th Mercedes 5th Aston Martin 6th RB 7th Alpine 8th Williams 9th Sauber 10th Haas

POS. JULIEN FEBREAU (CANAL+, FRA) 1st Red Bull 2nd Ferrari 3rd Mercedes 4th Aston Martin 5th McLaren 6th Alpine 7th RB 8th Williams 9th Sauber 10th Haas

POS. KEVIN HERMANN (MOTORSPORT-TOTAL, GER) 1st Red Bull 2nd Mercedes 3rd Ferrari 4th Aston Martin 5th McLaren 6th RB 7th Williams 8th Sauber 9th Alpine 10th Haas

POS. LAWRENCE BARRETTO (F1.COM, ENG) 1st Red Bull 2nd Mercedes 3rd Ferrari 4th McLaren 5th Aston Martin 6th RB 7th Sauber 8th Alpine 9th Williams 10th Haas

POS. MICHAEL SCHMIDT (AUTO, MOTOR UND SPORT, GER) 1st Red Bull 2nd Mercedes 3rd Ferrari 4th McLaren 5th Aston Martin 6th RB 7th Williams 8th Sauber 9th Haas 10th Alpine

POS. PEPIJN VAN DER HULST (RN365, OLA) 1st Red Bull 2nd Ferrari 3rd Mercedes 4th McLaren 5th Aston Martin 6th RB 7th Williams 8th Alpine 9th Sauber 10th Haas

POS. SASCHA ROOS (SKY, GER) 1st Red Bull 2nd Ferrari 3rd Aston Martin 4th Mercedes 5th McLaren 6th Alpine 7th Sauber 8th RB 9th Haas 10th Williams

POS. SPORT.DE (GER) 1st Red Bull 2nd Mercedes 3rd Ferrari 4th Aston Martin 5th McLaren 6th RB 7th Williams 8th Sauber 9th Alpine 10th Haas

POS. TED KRAVITZ (SKY, ENG) 1st Red Bull 2nd Ferrari 3rd Mercedes 4th McLaren 5th Aston Martin 6th RB 7th Williams 8th Alpine 9th Sauber 10th Haas