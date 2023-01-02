For the past three seasons, Formula 1 has been unable to race in China due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions. The Chinese GP was included in the provisional 2023 calendar, only to be eliminated due to the restrictions imposed by the covid, without a replacement event being named and with a season reduced to 23 races.
At the end of last …continue reading
#organizers #Chinese #aim #return
Pelé will be buried in the highest cemetery in the world
Pelé will be buried this Tuesday in a niche in a upright graveyard located about 700 meters from the Vila...
Leave a Reply