It is the only sport in the world where athletes cannot practice or train. It was the former president of Ferrari, years ago, who sparked the controversy over the very strong limitations of F1 testing. A theme taken up a few days ago by Alonso: “Soon – he said before taking to the track – we will have very limited tests and I've been thinking about this all winter. On how unfair it is to only have a day and a half of activity for each rider to prepare for a world championship. It doesn't exist in any other sport in the world, with all the money that goes around, the marketing and the nice things we say about Formula 1, how much closer it is to the fans.”

The double world champion is right, and the ridiculous spectacle we are witnessing confirms it. The testing sessions are very few and do not allow you to try everything you would like to try (from a technical point of view) and understand the feeling with the car (from the drivers' point of view). “I don't understand – explained Fernando – why we don't go to Bahrain for four days, it could be two days each for each driver. And I don't understand why we can't go there with two cars, given that we will already be in Bahrain and ready to race the following week.”

It's difficult to blame Alonso. Perhaps the time has really come to review these very harsh limits, established years ago to reduce costs and to put small teams on an equal footing with large ones. To achieve these objectives, other ways must necessarily be found.