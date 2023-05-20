Leclerc and that curse with the home race

Charles Leclerc has already achieved two F1 pole positions in Monaco (out of a total of four editions in which he took part) without being able to convert the start at the pole on race Sunday not even into a podium finish. In 2021, the landlord paid the consequences of the accident 24 hours earlier at the Variante delle Piscine, a mistake that put an early end to Qualifying by freezing a pole position he had obtained in the first attempt.

Ferrari did not replace the gearbox in order not to fall back five positions on the starting grid, but on Sunday when Leclerc left the pits to reach his pitch on the grid he had a problem which immediately put an end to his Grand Prix. A year ago instead Ferrari ran into a strategic disaster which saw Leclerc climb from the first to even the fourth final position. For Charles, Monaco seems like a real curse given that he didn’t even win in 2017 in his year as ruler of F1 at his debut in the category. Fourth place in 2022 for now is Leclerc’s only result among his home walls.

The characteristics of the Monaco circuit

Monaco GP F1 circuit

Track: 3.337km

DRS zones: 1

Laps: 78

Race distance: 260.286 km

Race lap record: 1’12″909 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021)

Record lap in Qualifying: 1’10″166 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021)

Hall of Fame GP Monaco

So in 2022

In Qualifying Ferrari conquered the entire front row with Charles Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz. After the first attempt Sergio Perez was ahead of Max Verstappen, fourth, but the Dutch driver in the second run was finally improving on T1 which had always seen him in trouble when Perez spun at the Portier, a maneuver that then raised controversy which exploded in the season finale about a potential voluntariness on the part of Checo in displaying a red flag aimed at ‘blocking’ Verstappen’s improvement. The rain arrived the next day with the cars now lined up on the grid and the race started behind the Safety Car. Leclerc seemed to be in control of the race, but the red wall got into total confusion with the strategies, managing to relegate the Monegasque to even fourth position. Sergio Perez won ahead of Carlos Sainz with Max Verstappen completing the podium.