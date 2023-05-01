We are immediately back on track in Miami

Not even the time to archive the ’emotions’ of the first Sprint weekend of 2023 which took place in Baku, and it is immediately time to frame the fifth round of the championship which will see teams and riders involved in Miami Florida for the second edition of the Grand Prix which takes place on the circuit created around the Hard Rock Stadium.

The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports and streamed on NOWwhile on TV8 will be broadcast in deferred Qualifications, and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct written of all the sessions. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Miami circuit.

GP Miami 2023, TV schedule and times

Friday 5th May

20:30-21:30 First free practice session

00:00-01:00 Second free practice session

Saturday 6th May

18:30-19:30 Third free practice session

10pm-11pm Qualifications (delayed on TV8 at 11.30pm)

Sunday 7 May

21:30 Race (delayed on TV8 at 23:00)

GP Miami 2023, the characteristics of the circuit

Length: 5,410km

Bends: 19 (7 right and 12 left)

DRS zones: 3

Race distance: 57 laps (308,370km)

Race lap record: 1’31″361 (Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2022)

Record lap in Qualifying: 1’28″796 (Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2022)

So in 2022

Max Verstappen in Florida obtained the third success of the season starting from the second row in third position. The Ferraris, in fact, colonized the front row with Charles Leclerc in pole position ahead of Carlos Sainz. When the traffic lights went out, Max Verstappen in Turn-1 passed Carlos Sainz on the outside and then during the first stint he made use of the least degradation of the medium compound compared to Charles Leclerc, taking the lead in Turn-1. Verstappen seemed in full control of the situation, but a Safety Car forced by a spectacular contact between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly called everything into question in the finale. The Red Bull driver managed to keep Leclerc at bay, while Perez, also due to some problems with the power unit, was unable to snatch the third step from Carlos Sainz.