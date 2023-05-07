For some years now, Formula 1 has given space to some grand prix outside Europe which are held at night. It is recent news that the organizers of the Miami Grand Prix are discussing with Formula 1 precisely about transforming the event into a race to be held at sunset.

The promoters of the Miami Grand Prix are very happy with the progress of the business: this weekend the city track was sold out, with a total of 270,000 spectators over the three days and the race continues to attract growing interest.

Every Formula 1 event, in order to remain interesting, needs to change, to transform itself. That’s why the promoters of the Miami Grand Prix are talking to F1, or rather to follow in the footsteps of Las Vegas – the new US stage of the 2023 World Championship – and to race under artificial lights.

Tom Garfinkel, one of the partners of the promoters of the Miami GP, spoke about this eventuality to the microphones of a small number of selected media, including Motorsport.com: “We have discussed this possibility.”

“Obviously this time of year the weather is a little unpredictable, but this year it’s been quite nice so far and the breezes have helped a lot, but last year it was very unseasonably hot.”

“There are many factors that affect this decision, such as the will of Formula 1, televisions and much more. So we have to weigh all things. But we are certainly open to this possibility.”

It is undeniable that one of the key factors that pushes the promoters of the event to think of being able to carry out the race at night is the time difference with Europe (6 hours behind Rome).

This means that, since the race takes place at night in Miami, it should be followed during the night in the Old Continent, therefore much less convenient times than at present. This would have a very important impact on television audiences.

“At the moment we are not yet able to make a decision on this. We are discussing whether to do it and what it might look like.”

We sold out all the tickets this week. We could probably have sold 150,000 tickets a day based on the demand and the space we have here. But I want everyone to be able to have a great experience. get people in and out, make sure there’s no queues, no traffic, and all that.”

“We want to grow every year, getting better and better operationally, but we also want to make sure that people continue to win a good experience, so there are enough shops and services like toilets.”

“That was one of the reasons we doubled the size of the spots, anticipating that attendance could grow a little bit each year and that we would have the capacity to do that,” Garfinkel concluded.