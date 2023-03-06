Saint Petersburg, United States.- Mexico aspires to have two riders in Formula 1. The indy car driver, Patrick O’Wardcould be placed on the grill after Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez-‘Driver’ of Red Bull Racing-, by accepting that he has the possibility of reaching the mother of the motoring.

“It is obvious that the opportunity of the Formula 1 It exists, it’s there, but you never know, that’s what racing is for. You have to earn it there,” said the regiomontanor to the EFE agency.

Duck O’Ward has excelled in recent seasons in the most important car competition in the USA. This Sunday he was close to winning the St Petersburg Grand Prixbut an engine problem took away the coveted victory.

The Aztec runner lost the lead against marcus ericsson four laps to go. He settled for second place, but his response on the circuit allows him to remain among the candidates to occupy a seat in the F1with the McLaren team.

When finishing the IndyCar 2022 the six-month hiatus helped him get into one of the orange cars to be enthusiastic about the British company that Zac Brown–Former Formula 1 driveris Executive Director and I could give him his chance in this 2023 season.

It should be noted that Patrick O’Wardsame as him Spanish, Alex PalouThey plan to attend the Miami Grand Prixon May 7th, and when the campaign ends in IndyCar from September they will meet with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in McLaren.

“It is a similar relationship that has Alex Palou. We are concentrating on IndyCar and, when our season is over, that is when the tests and opportunities will come in Formula 1“, he pointed Patrick O’Ward23 years old.