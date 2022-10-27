Important news arrives from Mexico City, home of the 2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, precisely as regards the future of the Central American Formula 1 event, which has been back on the calendar a few years ago.

The home event of Sergio Perez, a Red Bull Racing driver, will remain on the list of races that the world-class Circus will do in the coming years at least until 2025.

The agreement between the promoters of the event – namely the CIA (Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento), the government of Mexico City and Formula 1 was found on a three-year basis.

The track dedicated to the Rodriguez brothers hosted the first Formula 1 race in 1963, then the world-famous Circus returned to racing on the same track 7 years ago, or from 2015.

The last renewal of the contract between the parties had arrived in early August 2019, three years ago. In the meantime, the feedback from the public at the racetrack, net of troubles related to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, is expected to grow due to the presence of Sergio Perez in Red Bull, but also a product, that of F1, which is preferring the show to sport and, therefore, obtains success with the general public.

From 2020, we remind you, the Mexican Grand Prix has changed its name becoming: GP of Mexico City. This modification was proposed and obtained to underline how much the local government, the city one, has believed and still believes in Formula 1 as a resource to increase revenues and publicize the area of ​​the Mexican capital.

Recently, or just over a month ago, Formula 1 was able to celebrate another important contract renewal, also up to 2025. This is the extension of the agreement with the Monaco Grand Prix thanks to the agreement signed with the ‘Automobile Club of Monaco.