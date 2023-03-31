Cold and rain, a very different scenario than what Formula 1 usually finds in Melbourne. In addition, the clouds arrived today at the Albert Park circuit an hour earlier than expected, heavily influencing the work scheduled by the teams.

The result is that no one has been able to obtain long-run data, given that the FP2 session effectively ended after ten minutes with the intensification of the rainfall. At the moment, there are few indications left of a few laps with full tanks completed in FP1, but little to get an idea of ​​the race paces.

However, something emerged on the fast lap, and obviously it was Verstappen who obtained the best time of the day, despite Max having had quite a few problems in being able to find the right feeling with the single-seater.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“We’ll see tomorrow”, commented the Dutchman, and like him practically all twenty riders on the track. However, Red Bull wisely differentiated the work, trying a setup with more load with Perez and a standard one with Verstappen, who complained of difficulty getting the tires into the window.

Both used medium and soft tyres, postponing the long run with the hards to tomorrow’s FP3 session, as confirmed by the decision to keep two sets of ‘whites’, the only team to have made this choice.

In addition to the rain, a problem with the GPS system also affected the day. This is not a secondary aspect, because without satellite data it is difficult to inform the drivers of the traffic conditions on the track, one of the tasks of the engineers connected via radio.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Without warning of the arrival of a single-seater, traffic management on the track can become dangerous, and in fact when the GPS system went out of order during the FP1 session, the race direction wanted to display the red flag by interrupting the activity. In the afternoon the protagonist was the rain, but not only. Alonso took the lead, taking to the track in the opening minutes of the session and thus obtaining the best time of the session.

Fernando seemed to be the only one able to see (albeit from a distance) the Red Bulls, his single-seater’s strong point is cornering at medium speed, and Melbourne is a track that contains a lot of them.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Will it be enough to hope for something more than a third position? Aston Martin claims to have to look behind too, but from the few data that emerged today, the Mercedes-Ferrari tandem does not seem to be at the same level as the ‘greens’.

However, the comparison between the two big disappointments of this start of the season is interesting, especially in what will be the race pace on Sunday. On the flying lap, despite Hamilton sending a positive signal today, Mercedes don’t seem so confident in view of qualifying.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari, as has become a leitmotif since the beginning of the season, ran with the power units at minimum power, concentrating on tests aimed at evaluating the flexibility of the bottom. Leclerc seemed optimistic in terms of driveability, speaking of a correct direction for the setup found in the FP1 session, but everything is postponed until tomorrow, when everyone hopes to be able to complete more consistent long runs. So far it has been a forced hole-card Melbourne.