More than a year and a half has passed since that Abu Dhabi GP in December 2021 which saw Lewis Hamilton lose the World Championship due to an at least controversial decision by race director Michael Masi. Since that day, Mercedes has no longer been in the fight for the World Championship, which in 2022 saw an initial duel between Ferrari and Red Bull and today witnesses a frightening domination by Max Verstappen with the Milton Keynes car. Going from winning seven drivers’ and eight constructors’ titles in eight seasons to recent difficulties has put the group led by Toto Wolff to the test. Starting right from the number one of the team, who has lent himself over the months to a series of tasks at the same time. The first, the ordinary management of a team that still has to achieve results. The second, the reconstruction of the morale of his men. The third, planning for the future, including pilots. The fourth, the maintenance of a strong political relevance.